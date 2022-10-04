ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF Giants recall dominant AAA reliever Andrew Vasquez in slew of moves

By Marc Delucchi
Giants Baseball Insider
Giants Baseball Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqRWf_0iKkpF3P00

The SF Giants recalled left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and outfielder Bryce Johnson on Monday, placing Evan Longoria and Thomas Szapucki on the injured list.

The SF Giants made several roster moves on Monday before they started their final series of the regular-season. The Giants recalled left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and outfielder Bryce Johnson from Triple-A Sacramento. To create space on the active roster, the Giants placed Evan Longoria and Thomas Szapucki on the injured list. Vasquez was not on San Francisco's 40-man roster, so the Giants also shifted injured pitcher Alex Wood to the 60-day injured list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6c4r_0iKkpF3P00

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

A Rancho Cucamonga, California native, Vasquez was drafted in the 32nd round of the 2015 MLB draft out of Westmont College by the Minnesota Twins. A reliever from the moment he became a pro, Vasquez has always been successful in the minor leagues at limiting opposing hitters from making hard contact. However, he did struggle to limit his walks.

Vasquez made his big-league debut with the Twins in 2018 but was optioned back to the minor leagues after just nine outings. Vasquez only made one more appearance with the Twins before he was traded to the Dodgers in August of 2021.

Vasquez made two appearances with the Dodgers, striking out three of the six batters he faced, but was optioned back to the minor leagues and non-tendered following the season. Last winter, Vasquez agreed to a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

With Toronto, Vasquez allowed six earned runs over 6.2 innings pitched (nine appearances) with six strikeouts and three walks before he suffered a sprained ankle. Upon his return, the Blue Jays had Vasquez rehab at Triple-A, where he was dominant, recording 15 strikeouts and a 2.45 ERA in 10 appearances with just two walks. However, they designated him for assignment and he was claimed off waivers by the Phillies.

Vasquez only made four appearances with Philadelphia's Triple-A affiliate before he was designated for assignment once again and this time, was claimed by the Giants. The Giants quickly designated him for assignment, but he went unclaimed and was outrighted to Triple-A . All in all, he finished the minor-league season with 44 strikeouts and eight walks across 32.1 Triple-A innings with a 2.23 ERA.

A 6'6'' lefty, Vasquez primarily relies on an excellent curveball that works between 78-82 mph. He does have a high-80s sinker to try and induce soft contact and keep hitters off balance, but it lacks a standout trait to make up for its lack of premium velocity. Vasquez will live or die by his curveball's ability to dominate big-league hitters.

Johnson has had a pair of short stints with the Giants this season but was last optioned to the minor leagues early in September. Johnson has appeared in eight MLB games but managed just one hit in 15 at-bats with a run scored, a walk, and seven strikeouts. At Triple-A, Johnson has hit .290/.369/.401 in 94 games with the Sacramento River Cats.

Szapucki has been a standout with the Giants since he was acquired in the Darin Ruf trade from the Mets at the trade deadline. Szapucki struck out 15 batters in 8.1 innings pitched in Sacramento before he was promoted to San Francisco . In the big leagues, Szapucki has a 1.98 ERA with the Giants, recording 16 strikeouts in 13.2 innings pitched while allowing just four walks and 12 hits.

Giants Baseball Insider

