ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

S.Korea factory activity weakens for third month in Sept - PMI

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory activity shrank for a third straight month in September, and by the sharpest pace in more than two years, amid weakening global demand, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday.

The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) posted a slight fall to a seasonally-adjusted 47.3 in September from 47.6 in August, marking the third month in a row under the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The index extended declines for a fifth straight month and hit the lowest level since July 2020, indicating the sharpest pace of contraction in 26 months.

Output shrank for a fifth month and by the most since June 2020, with some companies also affected by a typhoon that hit industrial areas of South Korea, according to the survey.

The subindexes showed new orders fell for a third straight month and exports decreased for a seventh month, although both declines were smaller than the previous month. There were also signs of declines in the semiconductor industry as deteriorating demand for goods curtailed the chip sector, the survey noted.

The challenges from weaker demand were worsened by continued easing of supply chain bottlenecks and price pressure.

Suppliers' delivery times worsened by the least since January 2020, while input and output prices rose by slowest since early 2021.

"Brought all together, the immediate outlook for the South Korean manufacturing sector appears bleak," said Joe Hayes, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"External factors such as the weakening global economy will certainly challenge goods producers' order books, while also keeping pressure on the won - thus pushing up imported inflation - as the dollar benefits from its safe haven status."

Manufacturers still remained optimistic over the coming year for output, but the level of optimism fell for a fourth month to the weakest since October last year.

Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#World Economy#S Korea#Pmi#South Korean
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall

Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K

(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

U.S. eyeing 'alternatives' after OPEC+ cut, Biden says

WASHINGTON/ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over announced plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output and he and officials said the United States was looking at all possible alternatives to keep prices from rising.
POTUS
Apple Insider

India iPhone exports expected to double to $2.5B by March 2023

Apple's iPhone production in India is continuing to expand, and India factories are expected to double annual shipments to $2.5 billion. Apple is keen to spread its manufacturing efforts outside of China, in order to reduce risk caused by supply chain interruptions or geopolitical issues. Its production in India is continuing to show promise, with exports of iPhones made in the country reaching new levels of output.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Stocks fall, yields jump as Fed holds firm on hikes

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell while the dollar and Treasury yields jumped on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials showed little sign of backing away from interest rate hikes ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. jobs report.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

617K+
Followers
358K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy