Larry Brown Sports

Report: Pacers open to trading 1 notable player

One Indiana Pacers player may be on his way out after just 26 games played for the team. The Athletic reports this week that both the Pacers and veteran guard Buddy Hield are open to finding a trade that works for both sides. The report adds that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Pacers around Hield throughout the summer. The Lakers had even considered sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Indiana for a package that included Hield but ultimately decided against it.
Yardbarker

Pacers’ Buddy Hield Open to Trade

Hield has long been linked to the Lakers, dating back to the summer of 2021, when he was still a member of the Kings. The Lakers opted to trade for Russell Westbrook instead, and despite the positive public vibes today, are still looking to deal Westbrook, as we relayed here.
Yardbarker

Here is the Indiana Pacers preseason scheudle

The last time the Indiana Pacers played in an NBA arena was 177 days ago in Brooklyn. That will soon change. The Pacers kick off preseason play later this week as their 2022-23 campaign begins. The blue and gold are embarking on a long-term project with their roster, and preseason action this year will be the first time that many fans get to see the new-look group in action.
WISH-TV

Jaden Ivey stars at Madison Square Garden in NBA preseason debut

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you expect anything different?. On Tuesday night in the New York City hub of basketball, Madison Square Garden, former Purdue University All-American guard Jaden Ivey made his NBA preseason debut, leading the Detroit Pistons in scoring with 16 points (6-9 FG) in 22 minutes of action.
Yardbarker

Nate McMillan Provides Updates on Atlanta Hawks Trip

The Atlanta Hawks will tip off their preseason against the Milwaukee Bucks in just over an hour. Ahead of the game, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan spoke with media via zoom from Abu Dhabi. Below is everything we learned from the team's six days in the United Arab Emirates. "It's...
The Blade

Scouting report: Buffalo at Bowling Green football

BOWLING GREEN — For Bowling Green, at least a little bit of pressure has been taken off to start the month of October A 1-3 start out of the gate after a tumultuous September that included eight overtimes and a game played without both their coach and starting quarterback, the Falcons needed to get a win in their MAC opener against Akron on the road. They did just that, halting the Zips in their own territory as they drove to a potential tie or lead. The question becomes whether Bowling Green can turn its new penchant for winning into a trend. The Falcons have shown growth year-over-year, but remain leaky on defense — especially against the run. They’ll need all hands on deck against Buffalo, a team that has taken a similar path to Bowling Green this year — the Bulls, like the Falcons, rebounded from a loss to an FCS team to pick up two early MAC wins. When Buffalo has the ball
