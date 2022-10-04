Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Fine-dining restaurant for dogs opens in San Francisco, offering $75 tasting menuJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Related
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
NBA Legend Jamal Crawford Makes A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, Jamal Crawford announced that he will be joining the NBA on TNT. The three-time 6th Man of The Year most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.
NBC Sports
Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach
A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires
According to a press release from Rider men's basketball, NBA veteran Jason Thompson has retired. The 36-year-old spent eight seasons in the NBA playing for the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
The SF Giants should pay to rebuild the Double Play
Dave Tobener on the Giants' opportunity to restore an SF icon while enhancing it for a new generation of fans.
This Bulls-Warriors Trade Sends Zach LaVine To Golden State
Every era of NBA basketball is defined by a dynasty. Without fail, a team emerges as the team to beat until their players are too old to win anymore. The Boston Celtics were the original dynasty. The Los Angeles Lakers took the mantle from them. Still, perhaps the best-known NBA dynasty is the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s.
Damian Lillard scores 21, Trail Blazers fall 118-101 to Utah Jazz in preseason: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard shot well, set up teammates and at times made it all look easy as he recorded 21 points, six assists and five rebounds during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 118-101 loss to the Utah Jazz in a preseason matchup at the Moda Center. Lillard also committed five turnovers...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived Three Players
The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Tuesday that they have waived Juwan Morgan, Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson, three players who had signed training camp deals with the team.
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Yardbarker
Dribbles: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Mesh Well In Cavs Debut
1. First observation: Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland look like they will work well together. No issues were expected there and none are on the horizon, it seems. Just the opposite. 2. Mitchell (16 points) actually looked like the perfect complement for Garland (12 points) — again, as expected. Last...
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagles-Cards Week 5 Preview: Jaworski makes Eagles' case for NFL's best team, stopping Kyler Murray
Are the Eagles the best team in football? Ron Jaworski makes the case for the Birds and offers a preview of Sunday's opponent, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
Jerami Grant Showing Major Early Potential For Trail Blazers
The first preseason game of 2022 for the Portland Trail Blazers did not result in a win, as they lost to the Utah Jazz 118-101. But, wins and losses aren’t important in the exhibitions. While NBA teams would certainly prefer to win, what is most important is seeing what could be once the regular season rolls around.
Brotherly love: Astros reliever Phil Maton gives up hit to younger brother during game vs. Phillies
Oh, little brothers! Phil Maton faced younger brother Nick in a family showdown that had both teams hanging on the railing in the dugouts to watch.
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?
Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
Comments / 0