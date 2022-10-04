Albany city leaders grappling with another wave of gun violence as arrest is made in weekend homicide

Read full article on original website
Lenny Maher
2d ago
But our illustrious Governor just said Gun Violence is down in the State, I wonder where she's talking about. Another Democratic Lie. The one thing their good at.
3
WNYT
Community leaders reaction to Albany gun violence
Frustration is growing in the city of Albany after another deadly weekend. Recently, a member of the Common Council called for the Police Chief to resign, but a woman who grew up in Albany says it’s time to stop pointing fingers and take action. In 2020, Community leader April...
Police: Convicted felon discharged gun at House of Mercy parking lot, train station
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Rivera is set to be sentenced on January 6, 2023.
Schenectady PD make arrest in Union College robberies
Schenectady police have arrested suspect, 15, involved in robberies that occurred on September 29 and September 30. Victims in both incidents stated the suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun.
3 arrested, handguns recovered after initial Menacing report
Albany police made multiple arrests while investigating a menacing report. Two handguns were also recovered during the investigation.
WNYT
Albany police have person of interest in hit & run case
Police in Albany may be close to finding who hit and killed a woman in Albany last month and then took off. Her family tells us she worked security at the state Capitol and was also an author. For the past month, police have been speaking with witnesses and looking...
WNYT
Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide
An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
WRGB
Warren County woman arrested on drug charges following Albany traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 59-year-old Warren County woman is facing charged after a traffic stop results in drug charges. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, Denise R. Fruda was stopped on Western Avenue in the City of Albany. Investigators say Fruda, who is accused of driving with...
East Greenbush Police trying to find alleged walker thief
The East Greenbush Police are trying to make out a woman from a Walmart surveillance video, who allegedly stole a Rollator Walker from a victim while she was shopping at the store.
Albany man arrested in fatal Central Avenue shooting
An Albany man has been charged after a fatal shooting.
WNYT
Albany police investigating separate weekend murders
ALBANY – The killer is still on the loose in a Sunday evening homicide in Albany. It happened at Central Avenue near Robin Street, two days after another homicide in the city. To underscore the point that this is a nationwide problem, nearly 50,000 Americans were killed by gun...
Woman Threatened Man With Knife At Empire State Plaza, Police Say
A woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. Albany Police were called shortly after noon on Thursday, Sept. 29 with reports of an altercation at the Madison Avenue entrance to the plaza, according to police. Investigators determined that...
wamc.org
After latest Pine Hills shooting, Albany common councilor’s calls for police chief’s resignation fall on deaf ears
A homicide in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood Friday is drawing the outrage of a Common Councilor who is calling for the police chief to resign. The chief tells WAMC the rhetoric is unhelpful. The Friday afternoon shooting in the vicinity of Hamilton and Ontario Streets happened in the same...
Whitehall man accused of breaking into seasonal homes
After allegedly swiping liquor and damaging property at two seasonal homes in Hebron, Joseph D. Morehouse Jr., 20, of Whitehall was arrested on Tuesday, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Albany woman arrested, accused of threatening man with knife at Empire State Plaza
An Albany woman was arrested Monday. Nina Cruz, 40, allegedly threatened a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza on Thursday.
Albany Police probe deadly Central Avenue shooting
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Central Avenue Sunday evening, according to the Albany Police Department.
WNYT
Argument leads to charges for Duanesburg man
A Duanesburg man is facing charges for criminal possession of a weapon and menacing after an argument at a home in Schenectady County got out of hand. State police arrested Louis Dinino, after responding to a domestic dispute call at a Duanesburg home. From their investigation, they say the 25-year-old had a rifle at one point during an argument and threatened to shoot the victim.
WRGB
Troy man sentenced to prison for running drug trafficking organization
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man who admitted to leading a drug trafficking organization in Albany and Rensselaer counties will spend the next 46 months in prison. 41-year-old David Colon faced a federal judge after pleading guilty to running a drug operation that distributed 125 grams of fentanyl on multiple occasions through Albany and Troy.
WRGB
Man arrested following check fraud investigation in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announce the arrest of a Broadalbin man, accused in a check fraud investigation. According to investigators, bank employees detected an issue with a check someone attempted to cash back in August that they believed to be fraudulent for $2,953.19. On...
Pittsfield Police: Daytime shooting ‘cannot be tolerated’
After a daytime shooting was reported on Springside Avenue Monday afternoon, Pittsfield Police Lieutenant John Soules issued a public statement, saying the incident "cannot be tolerated."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Police: Man, 24, shot dead on Central Avenue
Albany Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night on Central Avenue. The man was found with a gunshot wound around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Central and Robin Street, according to police. He was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center. The shooting has been...
