Caroline County, VA

‘If I win, I win’: Virginia Lottery winner keeps his cool, wins more than $100K in drawing

By Kassidy Hammond
DC News Now
 2 days ago

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Caroline County resident Doran St. Amand says he keeps his cool when he plays the lottery, and took it all in stride when he won more than $100,000 in a September drawing.

“I don’t get that excited,” he told Lottery officials. “If I win, I win.”

St. Amand matched all five winning numbers in the Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing on Sept. 23. He said he chose the winning numbers, 3-5-18-20-27, based on family birthdays. His ticket won him $120,000.

He bought the ticket at Doswell Market in Ashland.

Residents must find a new place to call home after Richmond apartment fire

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot, starting at $100,000. If nobody matches all five winning numbers, the jackpot increases for the next drawing. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

DC News Now

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

