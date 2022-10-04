ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

MassLive.com

Holyoke City Council mulls food truck ordinance

HOLYOKE — Weighing whether food trucks affect business at established restaurants, City Council considered whether to create an ordinance that would confine food truck vendors to special zones. While the Ordinance Committee and Planning Board held a Sept. 27 joint-public hearing on the matter, the hearing was continued to...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: Oct. 6, 2022

Westfield – Holy Trinity Church, 331 Elm St. will be having its annual “Giant Tag Sale” on Saturday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the parish hall. There will be a big selection of items at bargain prices including adult and children’s clothing, shoes, women’s accessories, jewelry, household items, linens, toys, knick-knacks, holiday themed merchandise, pots and pans, games, fishing, and sports equipment and much more. Use rear entrance with handicapped accessible ramp from the parking lot to the right of the church.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester cannabis shop approved in 2019 finally plans to open under new name

A Worcester retail cannabis establishment which was previously approved in 2019 is finally planning to open next year, but under a new name. Cannabis of Worcester LLC is the new operator of the dispensary planned for 62 Millbrook St., the former home of DeBoise Auto Body. The establishment was approved by the city’s License Commission Thursday morning, the final approval needed at the local level; it will now go to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Dean Tech teacher ousted amid probe into ‘flirting,’ sharing ‘inappropriate pictures’ with former student

HOLYOKE - A teacher at Holyoke High School Dean Campus was ousted amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that he “flirted” and “shared inappropriate photos” with a former student, according to school officials. Responding to an inquiry from The Republican, Holyoke Public Schools receiver-superintendent Anthony Soto...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Target asks to withdraw Westfield warehouse plans ‘without prejudice’

WESTFIELD — Target Corp. has withdrawn its plans for a distribution warehouse on North Road in Westfield, City Planner Jay Vinskey said on Tuesday. A discussion and possible vote on the proposed 525,800-square foot warehouse had been scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting of the Planning Board, Vinskey said. In an email Monday night, however, Target sent the city an email requesting to withdraw its application “without prejudice,” to allow them to study next steps for the 120-acre parcel north of Westfield Barnes Regional Airport, a partially overlapping the aquifer.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: increases in Agawam water bills

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many Agawam residents in for a big shock when they open their water bills and seeing a huge increase. We heard from several frustrated residents and took their concerns right to Mayor William Sapelli’s office to figure out why the massive price increase and why now.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

