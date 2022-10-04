Read full article on original website
School Committee OKs union agreement for Westfield Virtual School teachers
WESTFIELD — The School Committee meeting on Oct. 3 opened with Mayor Michael McCabe asking for a moment of silence for Richard K. Sullivan, father of School Committee member Bo Sullivan and former School Committee member Kevin Sullivan, and City Councilor Richard K. Sullivan Jr. Bo Sullivan was not at the meeting.
Rally outside Holyoke City Hall calls for increase in public safety budget
The organization 'Neighbor to Neighbor' hosted a rally calling on Mayor Joshua Garcia to increase the Public Safety Department budget in efforts to research a 'community response model.'
Agawam Superintendent of Schools Sheila Hoffman reacts to MCAS results
Agawam — While Agawam’s 2022 Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment Systems results reveal the district was comparable to statewide outcomes, Superintendent of Schools Sheila Hoffman said there is plenty of room for growth. “The scores are not where we want them, and we know there is more work we must...
Former Springfield Assistant Superintendent honored during State of Latino Education event
The group Latinos for Education gathered to celebrate its fifth anniversary of its annual State of Latino Education event. It was a packed house in the Great Hall of the Boston State House with over 200 people in attendance.
Springfield city councilors frustrated with new Police Commission, say inaction is losing public trust
SPRINGFIELD - City councilors are expressing frustration with the newly created Board of Police Commissioners, saying the board, now eight months into its creation, is losing the public’s confidence to make meaningful changes within the Police Department. In a two-hour meeting Wednesday, councilors spoke of being bothered by a...
Westfield Planning Board OKs 20 homes off Falley Drive despite water, sewer worries
WESTFIELD — Nathaniel Hill, a new subdivision consisting of 20 single-family homes on 27 acres off Falley Drive and adjacent to Shaker Village Estates, was approved by the Planning Board as a “definitive subdivision” on Oct. 4. The homes will be valued at approximately $160,000 each, according to the application, with no age limit for residents.
Springfield police commission flap may land city back in court, councilors say
SPRINGFIELD - Three city councilors predicted Tuesday the latest disagreement with the mayor’s office over the authority of the Board of Police Commissioners could end up back in court unless there is some resolution. “Let me be 100% crystal clear. We did not blink on getting this ordinance enforced...
Walk-in hiring event in Springfield every Wednesday during October
There will be a special hiring event on Wednesday at Springfield City Hall for those interested in learning more about careers with the city of Springfield.
Holyoke City Council mulls food truck ordinance
HOLYOKE — Weighing whether food trucks affect business at established restaurants, City Council considered whether to create an ordinance that would confine food truck vendors to special zones. While the Ordinance Committee and Planning Board held a Sept. 27 joint-public hearing on the matter, the hearing was continued to...
Religion Notes: Oct. 6, 2022
Westfield – Holy Trinity Church, 331 Elm St. will be having its annual “Giant Tag Sale” on Saturday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the parish hall. There will be a big selection of items at bargain prices including adult and children’s clothing, shoes, women’s accessories, jewelry, household items, linens, toys, knick-knacks, holiday themed merchandise, pots and pans, games, fishing, and sports equipment and much more. Use rear entrance with handicapped accessible ramp from the parking lot to the right of the church.
Northampton residents petition for reparations commission
A group of Northampton residents are asking the mayor to establish a commission that would examine the history of racism in the city and make recommendations for any reparations it finds necessary. Reparations, in this case, would not entail cash payments to Black residents, a leading member of the group...
Worcester cannabis shop approved in 2019 finally plans to open under new name
A Worcester retail cannabis establishment which was previously approved in 2019 is finally planning to open next year, but under a new name. Cannabis of Worcester LLC is the new operator of the dispensary planned for 62 Millbrook St., the former home of DeBoise Auto Body. The establishment was approved by the city’s License Commission Thursday morning, the final approval needed at the local level; it will now go to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
City View Road in Westfield scheduled to reopen after culvert project
The long-awaited project of repairing the culvert on City View Road in Westfield is now complete.
Holyoke Dean Tech teacher ousted amid probe into ‘flirting,’ sharing ‘inappropriate pictures’ with former student
HOLYOKE - A teacher at Holyoke High School Dean Campus was ousted amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that he “flirted” and “shared inappropriate photos” with a former student, according to school officials. Responding to an inquiry from The Republican, Holyoke Public Schools receiver-superintendent Anthony Soto...
Westfield officials hope Elm St. ‘green space’ can be ready for events by summer
WESTFIELD — The vacant lot on Elm Street next to the PVTA station could be turned into a public green space with events by next summer, said Community Development Director Peter Miller. The Westfield Redevelopment Authority has been trying to find a use for the space for years, but...
Greenfield police chief downgraded to ‘conditionally recertified’ by state
The state agency tasked with certifying police officers in Massachusetts has notified Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh that newly received information has changed his status from recertified to “conditionally recertified.”. In a letter dated October 4 addressed to Haigh from the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, the...
City attorney, councilors dispute scope of powers for Board of Police Commissioners
SPRINGFIELD - A dispute between the City Council and the administration over the role of the recently formed Board of Police Commissioners spilled out into the open Monday night as councilors and the Law Department argued about the scope of the board’s powers to provide civilian oversight of the Police Department.
Target asks to withdraw Westfield warehouse plans ‘without prejudice’
WESTFIELD — Target Corp. has withdrawn its plans for a distribution warehouse on North Road in Westfield, City Planner Jay Vinskey said on Tuesday. A discussion and possible vote on the proposed 525,800-square foot warehouse had been scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting of the Planning Board, Vinskey said. In an email Monday night, however, Target sent the city an email requesting to withdraw its application “without prejudice,” to allow them to study next steps for the 120-acre parcel north of Westfield Barnes Regional Airport, a partially overlapping the aquifer.
Getting Answers: increases in Agawam water bills
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many Agawam residents in for a big shock when they open their water bills and seeing a huge increase. We heard from several frustrated residents and took their concerns right to Mayor William Sapelli’s office to figure out why the massive price increase and why now.
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
