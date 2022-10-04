Man shot during robbery in King-Lincoln Bronzeville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during a robbery in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville section of Columbus Monday afternoon, according to Columbus police.

The incident took place on Mount Vernon Avenue near North 20th Street at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 63-year-old man, was standing in a parking lot when he was approached by the suspect, who demanded the victim hand over his belongings. The victim said the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, which caused his injuries.

The victim drove himself to the hospital, where police officers interviewed him.

The man was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.

