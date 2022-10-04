ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man shot during robbery in King-Lincoln Bronzeville

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVMii_0iKknLhz00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during a robbery in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville section of Columbus Monday afternoon, according to Columbus police.

The incident took place on Mount Vernon Avenue near North 20th Street at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Deadly shooting of Columbus man may be act of revenge, police say

Police said the victim, a 63-year-old man, was standing in a parking lot when he was approached by the suspect, who demanded the victim hand over his belongings. The victim said the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, which caused his injuries.

The victim drove himself to the hospital, where police officers interviewed him.

The man was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in southeast Columbus double shooting dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men shot Tuesday night in southeast Columbus has died. Columbus police said Daeshawn Simington, 25, died Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at 10:56 p.m. on the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue, behind the Columbus police crime lab. Simington was taken to Grant Medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Spat over boyfriend’s stuff results in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a woman was shot in the knee after an altercation over a man’s property on the east side of the city Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect, Faith Fiore, 22, went to a home on the 1500 block of Loretta Avenue at approximately […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Man dies after double shooting

COLUMBUS – A 25-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon, hours after being wounded in a double shooting on the South Side. Daeshawn Simington and another man were involved in an altercation with a third person at approximately 10:56 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Morrill Avenue when shots were fired and Simington and the other 25-year-old man were both struck, Sgt. Scott LeRoy of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Man wanted in Argyle Park stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus revenge shooting: Suspect arrested, 5 remain at large

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a South Linden shooting they referred to as an act of revenge. Devon Robinson turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and admitted to shooting 38-year-old Mario Copeland on Sept. 23, the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit said. Copeland died a short […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in King-Lincoln Bronzeville shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are dead after a shooting in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville section of Columbus Tuesday evening. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at approximately 6:20 p.m. on the 1000 block of Atcheson Street. Both victims were pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m. The Columbus Division of Police said Wednesday morning […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in face while driving in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the face in Columbus’ northeast side. Police dispatchers said they received a call at 5:35 p.m. that an unidentified suspect shot a 19-year-old man who was in his car near Morse Road and Karl Road. The suspect was in a […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after road rage incident in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after being shot in a road rage incident in north Columbus Tuesday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened near Cleveland Avenue and Belcher Road at approximately 7:36 p.m. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, drove himself to the hospital, where he was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus woman sentenced for shooting at two police officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman who admitted to shooting a man, robbing another, and shooting at two police officers in November 2020 was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison Monday for assault and robbery. Suney Coleman, 25, was sentenced after pleading guilty in August to four felony charges including assault, robbery, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sunny95.com

Man charged after child shoots self

COLUMBUS – A man is facing child endangering charges after a five-year-old boy shot himself in the head and a woman who died seven months after she was shot has become the 106th homicide of 2022 in Columbus. Tyonte Rakim Diggs, 24, was charged with child endangering after the...
NBC4 Columbus

Grand jury declines to indict officers in Andrew Teague shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grand jury declined to indict two officers on homicide charges in the 2021 fatal shooting of Andrew Teague, the Franklin County prosecutor’s office announced Wednesday. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Severance and Columbus Division of Police Officer John Kifer faced homicide charges after fatally shooting Teague, 43, on March […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition and a second person injured following a shooting in southeast Columbus Tuesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 10:56 p.m. on the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue, behind the Columbus police crime lab. The victim in critical condition was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police searching for 3 suspects wanted in Linden murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for three men who are wanted for murder in the death of a 38-year-old man. On Friday, September 23, officers were called to the area of East Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a shooting. 38-year-old Mario Copeland...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies months after being shot into Columbus garage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has died six months after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found Elizabeth Brice, 27, lying in a garage with two gunshot wounds on March 26. A suspect shot her at the back of a home near the 100 block of […]
WDTN

Deadly shooting of Columbus man may be act of revenge, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have identified three suspects in the fatal shooting of a man, as well as a possible motive behind the attack. Police have issued warrants for murder for Rayshawn L. Rogers, 31; Christian A. Capers, 34; and Damon R. Capers, 35, in the shooting death of Mario Copeland on Sept. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced to prison in two shooting deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man currently serving 15 years in prison was sentenced to at least 46 more years for two shooting deaths that happened during robberies in 2017. Trevor Sands, 27, was sentenced Tuesday for the shooting deaths of Jeannot Mendy and Gerald Talley. Sands was found guilty at trial last month. Franklin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy