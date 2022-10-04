ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student loan forgiveness applications still not launched

By Ben Dennis
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After the Biden administration said applications for student loan forgiveness would launch in October, it appears officials have not settled on a date for the rollout, according to a statement from a spokesperson with the US Department of Education.

DC News Now asked a spokesperson with the department Monday about a specific date for applications to launch online. “We will share publicly once we have a date,” the spokesperson said, who asked to remain on background.

President Biden announced late August that borrowers making less than $125,000 annually are eligible for up to $10,000 in federal relief–borrowers who received Pell Grants will have up to $20,000 forgiven.

Though borrowers should expect applications open this month, White House officials suggest borrowers eligible for relief to sign up for notifications about the forgiveness program.

“We’re going to be very clear with our borrowers, where they’re going to get information, how it’s going to come. It’s going to be clear,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Thursday outside the White House.

An email sent to borrowers last week that opted for notifications, leading up to the launch of federal student loan forgiveness applications.

Federal officials maintain the application process will not be difficult, and will not require supporting documents. Cardona said, “we want to communicate with them [borrowers] that it’s not going to be a cumbersome process. We want to ease the fear that people might have of, saying, ‘how do I apply for this? This is going to be tough.'”

Remaining student loan balances for public service workers may also be forgiven if people, such as government workers and non-profit employees, have made at least payments that equate to 120 monthly payments.

Answers to more frequently asked questions can be found here .







