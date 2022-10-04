ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
thetrace.org

Judge Rules Delaware Can’t Enforce Ghost Gun Law

Federal judge rules Delaware can’t enforce ghost gun law. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika issued a temporary injunction against a Delaware law banning the manufacture and possession of homemade, untraceable guns, The Associated Press reported. The law, passed by the state Legislature and signed by Democratic Governor John Carney late last year, was swiftly challenged by gun-rights groups, who argued that the regulation violates the Second Amendment. Noreika’s injunction means the law may not be enforced until the lawsuit is settled. Context: In August, new regulations from the Biden administration requiring serial numbers and background checks for “buy-build-shoot” kits went into effect. As The Trace reported this month, dealers have already found ways to skirt the new rules. Find all our ghost gun coverage here.
DELAWARE STATE
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#The U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Hdogar

Utah Man Beat Wife to Death on Their 18th Anniversary

Marriage is a bond of love shared between two souls, but sometimes that love is replaced by hate, leading to tumultuous endings. A similar case happened with the Manzanares when Kristy Manzanares demanded separation from her husband, Kenneth Manzanares, on their anniversary celebration in 2017. No one expected Kenneth to react outrageously, but he had lost his control and punched his beloved wife to death in a fit of rage. Many invitees believed that the anniversary party was staged and Kristy’s murder was pre-planned. It took nearly three years for Kenneth to accept his crime.
UTAH STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Gun Purchases Per Person

The FBI began to track gun background checks in the late 1990s and report the statistics every month. While gun background checks are not a one-to-one comparison of gun sales, they serve as a proxy, especially in identifying trends in gun sales.  Gun sales have risen sharply for over more than a decade, ever since […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy