Cleveland, OH

NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole

The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
NBA
Yardbarker

The Collin Sexton Era Is Now Underway For The Jazz

It’s no secret that the Utah Jazz just went through a wild offseason. The team decided to enter a rebuild, trading away stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. In the Mitchell deal, the Jazz were able to add an exciting young player in Collin Sexton via a sign-and-trade agreement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Moody provides thoughtful answer on whether Steph is 'too old'

The surprises keep coming from Steph Curry -- just ask his Warriors teammate Moses Moody. Speaking with reporters after practice Wednesday, Moody had an insightful answer when asked if the 34-year-old Curry was getting "too old." "That's one thing about Steph -- coming here, as a young guy, you got...
NBA
NBC Sports

Oldest active NBA player entering 2022-23 and in league history

They say age is just a number, but that number is all too important if you’re an NBA player. Few players are able to stick around into their 40s. There’s no Tom Brady or Zdeno Chara in the NBA, as legends rarely play into their mid-40s. The current crop of the oldest NBA players is actually relatively young, but there are still a few out there that are still making an impact on NBA rosters.
NBA
NBC Sports

Why DiVincenzo pleaded with Iguodala to return to Warriors

Andre Iguodala’s invaluable veteran presence is one of the main reasons he will return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. The 38-year-old former Finals MVP has proven he can knock down a shot in clutch moments, we’ve seen that for almost two decades in the league. But his leadership, tough love mentorship, oh, and Steph Curry, all were factors that played a role in his return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach

A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'forcefully struck' Poole at Dubs practice

Draymond Green reportedly could be facing internal discipline after an altercation with Jordan Poole at Warriors practice on Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported, citing sources with knowledge of the incident, that there was a "heated" interaction when Green "forcefully struck" Poole before the two needed to quickly be separated.
NBA
NBA

Evan Mobley Status Update

Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley will miss Wednesday night's game at Philadelphia due to a right ankle sprain and will remain out approximately 1-2 weeks. Imaging taken at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Mobley will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

3 observations after more big-time Maxey scoring in Sixers' preseason win

More preseason basketball, more prolific Tyrese Maxey scoring in limited minutes. Maxey managed 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting Wednesday in just 15 minutes and the Sixers improved to 2-0 this preseason, earning a 113-112 win over the Cavs at Wells Fargo Center. Montrezl Harrell (13 points) scored a go-ahead layup...
NBA
Yardbarker

Dribbles: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Mesh Well In Cavs Debut

1. First observation: Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland look like they will work well together. No issues were expected there and none are on the horizon, it seems. Just the opposite. 2. Mitchell (16 points) actually looked like the perfect complement for Garland (12 points) — again, as expected. Last...
NBA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell's debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA
NBC Sports

DiVincenzo surprised by Kings' decision to part ways

The Kings’ offseason got off to an unexpected start in late June when they declined to send Donte DiVincenzo a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. That came as a surprise to the 25-year-old wing, who was acquired by Sacramento at the 2021-22 trade deadline as part of a four-team deal.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Cavs Not Concerned Evan Mobley Will Miss Start of Season

But coach J.B. Bickerstaff indicated he’s not concerned Mobley will miss the regular-season opener Oct. 19 at Toronto. “I mean, not now, obviously we see how he responds and all that. We’ll always be safe with our guys,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “Right now there isn’t concern.”
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Montrezl Harrell explains his game-winning bucket in Sixers win over Cavs

PHILADELPHIA–For a preseason game, Wednesday night was a thriller for the Philadelphia 76ers. They were hosting a Cleveland Cavaliers team who figures to be much improved with the addition of Donovan Mitchell and the two teams fought to the wire. The Sixers ended up pulling out a 113-112 win thanks to the play of Montrezl Harrell who scored 13 points and the go-ahead layup which turned out to be the game-winner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

