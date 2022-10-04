ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emergency work approved to begin to fix train tracks between San Diego and LA

By Ciara Encinas
 2 days ago
Emergency construction was approved Monday for the railroad tracks between Irvine and San Diego.

Cliff erosion forced the closure of the tracks in San Clemente last week impacting the Pacific Surfliner and the Metrolink.

The effort to reopen the tracks will take some time, but work is anticipated to begin this week.

The Orange County Transportation Authority is in charge of the area. In a release, it said crews will begin by removing vegetation from the area.

"I like to take the train so I'm able to work and not have to go through traffic because on the way home when I'm leaving at like three or so. It takes about like three and a half hours to get home from Irvine from rush hour traffic in both Irvine and San Diego," said Zoe McMahon.

McMahon works mostly remotely in San Diego but relies on the Pacific Surfliner to get her company's office in Irvine every two weeks.

"At least I'm lucky enough to have a car but I know a lot of people do not. So I think it impacts others a lot more than it may impact me because I just have to sit in traffic instead," said McMahon.

Amtrak officials report the rainfall we saw when Tropical Storm Kay made its way to Southern California caused erosion along both sides of the train track.

"The hillside next to the Metrolink tracks was continuing to move and again it had reached a point or a threshold that prompted a decision in order to ensure the safety of our passengers," said Scott Johnson, Metrolink spokesperson.

However, the authority explained woes began in September 2021 when a storm caused movement along the tracks in Southern San Clemente. At the time, it suspended trains for three weeks.

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is now working at the state and federal levels to come up with the estimated $12 million needed to pay for the emergency construction.

In the meantime, Amtrak has a bus bridge in place in the San Clemente area and also has a Thruway bus running between Los Angeles and San Diego.

McMahon said it depends on how long the commute is on the bus for her to consider taking it.

"I think that it's kinda gonna be the same because it also goes on the freeway. So, I would be sitting in the same traffic as I would be in the car and I doubt the bus has wifi as the train does so I wouldn't be able to really work," said McMahon.

Once stabilization work begins, it will take a month to a month and a half, according to OCTA.

#Linus Traffic#Metrolink#Amtrak#Trains#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
