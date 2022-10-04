Read full article on original website
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
Man, 60, charged in fatal DeKalb shooting
A 60-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday after he shot another man in DeKalb County, police said....
2 more suspects sought in fatal shooting outside Clayton barbershop
Police are looking for two more people they say were involved in a fatal shooting at a Clayton County business months ag...
Jefferson High football standout killed in Sugarloaf Mills parking lot shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a teenager at a local mall officials said. Police responded to a person shot call just after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. When they arrived, they found the victim, 17-year-old Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson, dead in...
Gang member convicted of murdering Ga. man trying to buy a gun
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia gang member has been convicted of a murder investigators say he committed when he was still a teenager. Prosecutors say now-21-year-old Travis McFarland, also known as Slime Hext, killed 24-year-old James “Jake” Ponder in 2019. Last week, a Troup County jury...
17-year-old killed in parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall, police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of a Lawrenceville-area mall on Wednesday evening. Gwinnett County police it happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall. Investigators were at the scene gathering evidence, reviewing surveillance video, and speaking to witnesses.
Police warn dating app users of 'red flags' after woman arrested for Midtown stabbing
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have a warning for anyone who considers meeting up with someone they met online to meet in a public place. This comes after a man was stabbed this week in a Midtown Atlanta apartment complex after meeting a woman from a dating app. Atlanta Police Officer...
Man with 'violent tendencies' wanted for multiple child molestation charges in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 52-year-old man wanted for several offenses including statutory rape. The Clayton County Police Department said Tony McKay, who also goes by Curtis, is wanted for aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault with intent to rape, two counts of child molestation, statutory rape, rape and aggravated child molestation.
Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
4 adults, several pets displaced when Gwinnett County apartment damaged by fire, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire Thursday morning in Gwinnett County. Firefighters headed to the scene after receiving a call from a neighbor at 8:53 a.m. The caller said they saw smoke coming out of the windows and roof of an apartment on Spruce Circle. Crews...
Confusing hammer attack, stabbing case stumps police before making arrest
MARIETTA, Ga - In Marietta, police saw a confusing case involving a hammer attack, a stabbing and a witness covered in blood. When officers responded, they didn't know who was the victim and who was going to end up going to jail. It happened at a storage facility on Cobb...
Henry County authorities say home invasion, carjacking, police chase end with 2 in custody
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after they attacked someone inside a Henry County home, stole the victim's car, led officers on a chase and then tried to run from authorities, police said. Henry County Police were called to a home around 1:45 p.m. in the...
Cobb County man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
MABLETON, Ga. - A Cobb County man facing insurance fraud and forgery charges is reportedly still at-large. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King named 41-year-old Anthony Wright of Mableton as the suspect. In Aug. 2021, King said Wright made a fraudulent auto insurance claim with his insurance company....
1 critically hurt after shooting at apartment complex, Clayton County Police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — One person is critically hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to Clayton County Police. Authorities said officers responded to the Parc at 1875 Apartments at the 1800 block of E Pleasant Hill Road around 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot.
1 person injured after Gwinnett home goes up in flames
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters have put out a fire that erupted on the deck of a Lawrenceville home on Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews say when they arrived to the Kings Circle home minutes after the 4 p.m. 911 call, the fire had spread from the deck and into the home.
Police searching for suspect who shot man inside car in NE Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered during a robbery on Wednesday night in northeast Atlanta. Police responded to the shooting on Lakeview Drive. The victim, estimated to be 18 or 19 years old, told police he was robbed by someone he knows inside a car.
Barrow Co man accused of holding family hostage in home in Winder
There is a long list of charges for Thomas Brantley. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man they say held his wife and other members of his family in a boarded-up home in Winder. He’s facing counts that include false imprisonment, child cruelty, and meth possession.
2 home invasion suspects in custody after police say they led Henry County officers on chase
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are in custody after a home invasion, shooting and chase in Henry County. Henry County police said officers responded to a home in the Locust Grove area around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they...
Suspect in custody in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout outside Sugarloaf Mills
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson High School, according to the football team's official Twitter account. A suspect has since been taken into custody. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened...
Man in ski mask chased woman on Kennesaw Mountain trail, park rangers say
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Walkers and joggers at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield are on edge. Park rangers and Cobb County police are investigating a report of a man sitting in the woods, wearing a ski mask and then chasing a woman who was walking with her dog. The woman's husband...
