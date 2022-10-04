ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powder Springs, GA

17-year-old killed in parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of a Lawrenceville-area mall on Wednesday evening. Gwinnett County police it happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall. Investigators were at the scene gathering evidence, reviewing surveillance video, and speaking to witnesses.
Man with 'violent tendencies' wanted for multiple child molestation charges in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 52-year-old man wanted for several offenses including statutory rape. The Clayton County Police Department said Tony McKay, who also goes by Curtis, is wanted for aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault with intent to rape, two counts of child molestation, statutory rape, rape and aggravated child molestation.
Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
Cobb County man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

MABLETON, Ga. - A Cobb County man facing insurance fraud and forgery charges is reportedly still at-large. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King named 41-year-old Anthony Wright of Mableton as the suspect. In Aug. 2021, King said Wright made a fraudulent auto insurance claim with his insurance company....
Police searching for suspect who shot man inside car in NE Atlanta

ATLANTA - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered during a robbery on Wednesday night in northeast Atlanta. Police responded to the shooting on Lakeview Drive. The victim, estimated to be 18 or 19 years old, told police he was robbed by someone he knows inside a car.
