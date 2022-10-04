ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Police investigating "active shooter" scene at Hampton Inn in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - Michigan State Police are on scene for an "active shooter" situation at a hotel. Troopers are investigating a shooting at the Hampton Inn on Michigan Ave. in Dearborn. Police say this situation is active and dangerous. The public is urged to stay away from the scene. There...
DEARBORN, MI
Sheriff: Man arrested in Fenton Twp. for home invasion, golf cart theft

Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Wayne County Prosecutor shares details of the case and why she thinks the case was solid despite dismissal of charges against seven in Flint Water Crisis probe. Great...
FENTON, MI
One man killed, another injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and critically injured another. On Oct. 3 at 7:11 p.m, officers responded to the scene in the 900 block of Root Street. Investigators said two men had been shot, and both were taken to a local...
FLINT, MI
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Lansing, police say

LANSING, Mich. - Police say one person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Lansing. Police say the happened Tuesday morning in the 800 Block of Buffalo Street in Lansing. The public is asked to avoid the area. Two Lansing Police officers were involved, according to Lansing’s Police Chief....
LANSING, MI
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Armed police officers, armored vehicles, remote-controlled robots, and K-9 units. That’s what greeted people Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Malcolm X street. “Yeah this neighborhood has been getting really riddled with bullets lately. I don’t know what’s been going on,” neighbor Sebastian Washington said. Officers were responding to a […]
LANSING, MI
Police search for car break-in suspects

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The sheriff of Genesee County is warning residents to watch for suspects trying to break into cars. He released video showing a white Chevy Cruze with three armed people inside driving around Fenton. Sheriff Chris Swanson says the three were trying to open unlocked vehicles last...
FENTON, MI
Police search for 3 suspects in string of car and garage break-ins in Fenton

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. —Genesee County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying three suspects in connection to a string of car and garage break-ins in Fenton. Sheriff Chris Swanson announced in a conference Wednesday, October 5, that they have evidence that the three unknown suspects have been attempting to get in cars in various areas of Fenton.
FENTON, MI
Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway

FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
FLINT, MI

