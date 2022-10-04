Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc25news.com
Police investigating "active shooter" scene at Hampton Inn in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. - Michigan State Police are on scene for an "active shooter" situation at a hotel. Troopers are investigating a shooting at the Hampton Inn on Michigan Ave. in Dearborn. Police say this situation is active and dangerous. The public is urged to stay away from the scene. There...
recordpatriot.com
Woman detained following the fatal shooting of man near Birch Run
A woman has been detained in Saginaw County after a man was fatally shot at a residence near Birch Run on Wednesday. Michigan State Police responded to a report of the shooting just after 10 a.m. at a residence on Rathbun Road in Taymouth Township. Troopers for the Tri-City Post...
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police investigating shooting in Saginaw Co., one man dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a man is dead after a shooting in Taymouth Twp. Troopers responded to a residence on Rathbun Rd. shortly after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. MSP found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the...
WNEM
Sheriff: Man arrested in Fenton Twp. for home invasion, golf cart theft
Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Wayne County Prosecutor shares details of the case and why she thinks the case was solid despite dismissal of charges against seven in Flint Water Crisis probe. Great...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Residents in Detroit neighborhood told to stay inside after someone fired shots at police officers
Residents on Detroit’s west side are being told to stay inside as a police situation unfolds after someone fired shots at police in the area of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway.
WNEM
One man killed, another injured in Flint shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and critically injured another. On Oct. 3 at 7:11 p.m, officers responded to the scene in the 900 block of Root Street. Investigators said two men had been shot, and both were taken to a local...
nbc25news.com
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Lansing, police say
LANSING, Mich. - Police say one person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Lansing. Police say the happened Tuesday morning in the 800 Block of Buffalo Street in Lansing. The public is asked to avoid the area. Two Lansing Police officers were involved, according to Lansing’s Police Chief....
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Justice for Ty’: No charges in deadly road rage shooting of 18-year-old in Eastpointe
DETROIT – No charges will be filed in a deadly road rage shooting that happened Friday night at an intersection just off of 8 Mile Road near Kelly Road in Eastpointe. Ty Hale, 18, died from his injuries. A 60-year-old man claimed self-defense in the shooting. The family is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Road rage incident on I-94 escalates after suspect pulls gun on pursuing driver
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A case of road rage turned violent when a driver involved in a hit-and-run pursued the fleeing suspect who pulled a gun out and fired a shot at the victim's car. The dangerous driving happened on I-94 heading westbound at the I-75 ramp in Detroit. Michigan...
1 suspect dead after exchanging gunfire with Lansing police, officials say
One man is dead in Lansing after officials say he allegedly fired on officers early Tuesday morning and officers fired back, fatally striking him.
Lansing police identify man killed after allegedly firing at officers
Police said the shooting happened on the 800 block of Buffalo St. in Lansing.
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Armed police officers, armored vehicles, remote-controlled robots, and K-9 units. That’s what greeted people Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Malcolm X street. “Yeah this neighborhood has been getting really riddled with bullets lately. I don’t know what’s been going on,” neighbor Sebastian Washington said. Officers were responding to a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Police search for car break-in suspects
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The sheriff of Genesee County is warning residents to watch for suspects trying to break into cars. He released video showing a white Chevy Cruze with three armed people inside driving around Fenton. Sheriff Chris Swanson says the three were trying to open unlocked vehicles last...
Detroit police release footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks
Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that while Detroit police described Porter's weapon as an eight-inch knife, the blade was about 3.5 inches. Five Detroit police officers shot at Porter Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds, the Detroit Police Department announced during a tense news conference Tuesday following the...
Multiple Detroit police officers reportedly placed on leave after deadly shooting of man having mental health crisis
At least four Detroit police officers have reportedly been placed on administrative leave after the fatal shooting of a man who was having a mental health crisis early Sunday morning.
nbc25news.com
Police search for 3 suspects in string of car and garage break-ins in Fenton
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. —Genesee County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying three suspects in connection to a string of car and garage break-ins in Fenton. Sheriff Chris Swanson announced in a conference Wednesday, October 5, that they have evidence that the three unknown suspects have been attempting to get in cars in various areas of Fenton.
nbc25news.com
Ohio man dead after crash involving dump truck in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says that one man is dead after a crash in Blumfield Twp. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on September 29th near the intersection of Vassar Rd. and N. Gera Rd. Police say that a man driving a pickup tuck collided...
3 juveniles arrested, firearms seized after reported threat at Mid-Michigan high school
Three students were taken into custody and one man is facing charges after police launched an investigation into a reported threat at Alma High School last week, officials announced.
Oakland County deputies, White Lake Twp. police, fire set to cruise in surprise parade for 3-year-old battling cancer
Local law enforcement in Oakland County is teaming up to bring a young boy diagnosed with leukemia a day he won’t soon forget. According to officials, Bradshaw is undergoing chemotherapy for acute lymphocytic leukemia which has a reputation for being
Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway
FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
Comments / 0