Deadlifts vs. Squats: Which Is Better for Lower-Body Strength?

When you want to strengthen your lower-body muscles, you've probably got questions about whether the squat or deadlift is best. Without a doubt, both compound exercises can effectively and efficiently work your leg muscles. However, the squat and deadlift target your lower body muscles to a different degree, and therefore which one you use should depend on your specific health and fitness goals.
MedicalXpress

Training with an inexperienced personal trainer is often more painful

Hiring a personal trainer with more than five years' experience significantly reduces the risk of minor injuries and pain compared to a trainer new to the profession, according to a new study. "One explanation may be that trainers develop as instructors over time and can then more clearly show how...
boxrox.com

How to Get Thicker Biceps (Includes Full Workout)

Learn how to get thicker biceps with these great tips from Jeremy Ethier. “When it comes to building the biceps, I think it’s fair to say that most of us don’t just want a well-developed biceps peak. More importantly, we want biceps that are full and thick looking such that they not only look good from the side or when flexed, but also look well developed from the front view or in a shirt for example.”
boxrox.com

Dumbbell Upright Row: Benefits, Technique Tips, and Muscles Worked

Finding the perfect exercise for sculpting your shoulders can be tough. You want something that will give you results, without putting too much strain on your body. Whatever your fitness goals are, the dumbbell upright row is a great move to help you achieve them. This shoulder-strengthening exercise targets all...
Gear Patrol

The Best Hex Bars for Shaping up Your Strength Training

Sure, the barbell gets a lot of praise for its strength-boosting benefits, but in some scenarios, it's not the right tool for the job. Especially for those new to barbell exercises like deadlifts and rack pulls, barbells can force you into uncomfortable stances that can lead to potential injury, and thus, less time training and more time recovering. Thankfully, though, there are other options out there that allow for efficient strength training without the needed expertise.
boxrox.com

Best Weighted Abs Exercises

A strong core is synonymous with overall great health and fitness levels. Check out the best weighted abs exercises you can do to achieve that. A six-pack ab doesn’t come cheap. Besides putting in the effort with proper workouts, you also need to have a low body fat percentage if you want to see your abs. The best way to do that is to be in a caloric deficit.
getnews.info

Most Effective Cardio Machine, For Home Resistance Training & Total Body Workout – BestFitnessMonitor.Com

The Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper is the latest innovation in cardio machines, and it will appeal to fitness enthusiasts who want a way to stay in shape. Best Fitness Monitor, an online marketplace for trending wearables, cardio machines, and home gym systems has recently announced the introduction of the Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper for home fitness enthusiasts. It is designed to help users get in shape and stay fit in the comfort of their homes. The mini stepper features a compact and lightweight design that makes it easy to store or carry around when not in use. It is undoubtedly a revolutionary addition to the world of fitness products and Best Fitness Monitor is pleased to offer this product to its customers and users alike.
parentherald.com

New Mom’s Guide to Dieting and Weight Loss

After giving birth, a new mom will experience several body changes. These include swollen feet, skin changes like stretchmarks, and fluctuating breast size. However, the common denominator of all these changes comes down to weight gain. Women tend to gain weight during pregnancy to keep their bodies and babies healthy during the process. Half of your postpartum weight is usually gone by 6 weeks after giving birth and the rest will follow in a few months.
Sporting News

Trainer shares tips on how to maintain fitness progress and avoid burnout

Setting realistic goals is essential to building progress in any fitness journey. Many see great results in the first few weeks and months of training. But as time goes on, they might find they’ve stopped making progress. Some might even experience burnout from over-exercising and injuries. Cameron Fallon, a...
womenfitness.net

Yogi Carrie Owerko: PLAY Your Way to Fitness

Share more about the significance of the interdisciplinary approach that weaves movement and exercises science principles. I am, by nature, a synthesizer and am interested in the connections between things. Having always been fascinated by the science of human movement, I decided to let myself explore the questions I had by looking outside of the system as opposed to seeking answers from an authority figure from within the tradition. And I like to practice and teach in a way that encourages curiosity and inquiry rather than dogma or orthodoxy.
