FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Understand the Needs of Residents
As a member of the Newport Beach Harbor Commission, I know firsthand the economic importance of the Harbor, and its role in enhancing the property values of all Newport Beach residents. I also know that preserving and protecting the Harbor requires a proactive agenda and ongoing investment. That is why...
Supervisor Andrew Do endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced the endorsement of Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. Supervisor Andrew Do, is a former prosecutor, educator, businessman and judge pro tem. He has a long record of standing up for Orange County residents and has represented Orange County’s First Supervisorial District for nearly eight years.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: E-Bike Safety, Renew Newport Volunteer Day
As electronic bicycles, or e-bikes, grow in popularity, the City of Newport Beach is committed to an ongoing community education program to increase safety for all bicyclists and vehicle drivers. In recent months, the Newport Beach Police Department has conducted educational outreach with schools and community groups, as well as...
Cypress City Council candidates field difficult questions at Cypress Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum
Six of the seven candidates for the three open seats on the Cypress City Council this November faced some tough questions during the candidates forum hosted by the Cypress Chamber of Commerce at Cypress College on the evening Wednesday, September 28. The forum was broadcast live on Facebook. A recorded...
OCTA Authorizes Emergency Track Stabilization After Train Service Suspension in South Orange County
The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) Board of Directors authorized emergency track stabilization work after train service was suspended in South Orange County.
Carrie Hayashida releases candidate statement for her run for Cypress City Council
As a 27-year Cypress resident, I look forward to serving the community that provided a good life for my family. This small town community has a big heart and offers something for every generation. I plan to work on behalf of the residents to maintain the quality of life that makes Cypress a top place to live.
Letter to the Editor: Endorsements Reflect Who Supports a Candidate, Not Why
By definition, endorsements reflect WHO supports a candidate. They do not reflect WHY that support is given. So I was concerned that praise for the police endorsement for Lauren Kleiman was misleading. Who gave the endorsement? It is the Newport Beach Police Association PAC—the political action committee of the police bargaining unit, the union. Not the Newport Beach Police, per se.
Mayor, Dozen Others Jump for PierPride
Anaheim’s track record on transitional, supportive housing cited in response to state lawsuit
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Oct. 3, 2022) — Anaheim has responded to a lawsuit by the state of California over a proposed group transitional home in a neighborhood in the city:. “Anaheim’s track record and commitment to transitional and supportive housing is clear and unmatched in Orange County, as seen with our longstanding partnership with Grandma’s House of Hope,” city spokesman Mike Lyster said on behalf of Anaheim.
Long Beach mayoral candidate Suzie Price releases first video advertisement of general election
Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor and current City Councilwoman, released “Chance,” her first advertisement of the general election. TO VIEW THE AD, TITLED, “CHANCE,” CLICK HERE. “Money was tight. We were immigrants. And my mom was raising me on her own,” Price begins, as...
Anaheim Police Association endorses Ashleigh Aitken for Mayor
The Anaheim Police Association, who represent the city’s 380 dedicated and highly trained officers, have announced their endorsement of Ashleigh Aitken for Mayor. Support from the police gives Aitken a clean sweep of the highest profile organizational endorsements awarded in the race for Anaheim Mayor. Her campaign previously announced support from Anaheim firefighters, Anaheim municipal employees, and the Orange County Register.
Cypress College President to participate in event modeled after ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to raise money for homelessness, food insecurity in Orange County Award
It might be easy to overlook the challenges of affordability in Orange County, a region known for its affluence, opulent coastal homes, and television series glorifying the idyllic living of the wealthy residents. Cypress College President JoAnna Schilling, Ph.D. admits that even she was stunned when she learned of the economic challenges facing many of her students.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 6, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 6, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around...
Free health fair in Santa Ana on Oct. 9
Join the Tzu Chi Orange County Community Health Fair on Sunday, October 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 950 W. Highland. This event is open to everyone, both kids and adults. The following services will be offered for free:. medical consultations,. prescriptions,. acupuncture and. dental appointments (cleanings,...
OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022
Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Crime Victims United endorses Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional District
Crime Victims United (CVU), a bi-partisan, statewide organization comprised of victims of crime, law enforcement officials, and legal professionals endorsed Scott Baugh for U.S. Congress. CVU promotes the protection of rights for victims, advocates for strengthened public safety, and champions balance in a criminal justice system that is soft on...
$513,566 raised in 24 hours to support 18 nonprofits during “Igniting Potential” Giving Day
On September 21, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) hosted Igniting Potential– a collaborative online Giving Day to support Orange County youth. OCCF announced that 873 donors contributed $513,566 to participating nonprofits in support of their vital missions to offset the inequitable effects of the pandemic. A recently released...
NB Police Department Awarded $350K Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads
The Newport Beach Police Department was awarded a $350,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on roads. The Newport Beach Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs...
Orange County Museum of Art Hosts 24-Hour Grand Opening Oct. 8-9
The Orange County Museum of Art invites the community to a 24-hour celebration to commemorate the opening of the museum’s new home on the campus of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and goes until 5...
PBS SoCal and Our L.A. Present Documentary Film: ‘Bridging the Divide: Tom Bradley and The Politics of Race’
An encore broadcast of the award-winning documentary on PBS SoCal during Los Angeles’ historic 2022 mayor’s race and the onset of the mid-term election. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — “Bridging the Divide: Tom Bradley and the Politics of Race” reveals the life and legacy of the first African American mayor elected in a major American city, with an overwhelmingly white majority, and will be broadcast on PBS SoCal on Thursday, October 6 at 8:30 p.m., Our L.A. announced today. The encore presentation of the award-winning documentary is being released during another historic Los Angeles mayoral race occurring now. It is also available on PBS.org, and on PBS and World Channel’s Saturday Playlist Initiative on race.
