therecordlive.com
Area motorcyclists lose leader Van Jordan, known for kindness
Anyone who talked to Van Jordan for a while went away feeling like they had been life-long friends, that's the kind of man he was, said J.W. Dalton. Jordan was a Christian minister, military veteran, and led the area motorcycle HOG, Harley-Davidson Owners Group. Jordan died last week at his Port Arthur home at the age of 56. In addition to being a motorcycle enthusiast, he owned a construction company in Port Arthur and was a minister.
kogt.com
Team Granger Expands To 16th St.
Al Granger has been looking at the property at the corner of 16th and Green almost since the Wells Fargo Bank closed there several years ago. He toured the building and while inside, he wasn’t looking at every wall and light fixture, it was what he saw outside that sealed the deal.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits One in One Hundred Gun Club
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to the One in One Hundred Gun Club in Lumberton to learn about a clay shoot being held in honor of a Southeast Texas doctor. The Dr. George Thomas Memorial Clay Shoot will be held on October 15. The website to sign up is claysforgeorge.com.
Taco Rey joins Neches Restaurant Group lineup with Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
NEDERLAND, Texas — A new addition has been made to the Neches Restaurant Group, the managing company of multiple restaurant brands in Southeast Texas. Taco Rey now joins Crown Pizza and Willy Burger as part of the restaurant lineup. The award-winning, family-owned restaurant will bring their Tex-Mex favorites to...
New Alamo Statues Featuring African Americans Tell A More Complete Story of the Texas Revolution
When Lubbock-based sculptor Eddie Dixon received a phone call about sculpting a statue for the Alamo, the caller wanted to know if he was familiar with the historic figure he would be capturing in bronze. “They contacted me in 2015 or 2016 and asked if I knew who Emily [West] Morgan was,” Dixon says. “I said, ‘yes.’”
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
Beaumont's North End considered to be a food desert, officials hope new meat market will change that
BEAUMONT, Texas — City of Beaumont officials hope a new meat market that is coming to the city's North End will help fuel the nutritional needs of those living in the area. Some experts would consider Beaumont's North End a food desert. Food deserts are areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food.
12newsnow.com
'DogtoberFest' taking place in downtown Beaumont Saturday
Southeast Texas can expect a parade, games, contests, and arts and crafts. Parking is free and so is admission.
Austin nonprofit mobilizes to get racist language removed from Texas home deeds
Racially restrictive covenants were used in the first part of the 20th century by white homeowners to prevent people of color from moving into their neighborhoods. In 1948, the Supreme Court decided that these covenants cannot be enforced, however, the language remains on many deeds across the country.
3 people shot at Rogers Park in Beaumont Wednesday evening
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after three people were shot Wednesday evening. On October 5 at around 7:27 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Rogers Park, located at 1455 Dowlen Road, in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in...
Houston billionaire makes another huge donation
I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
KFDM-TV
Trail riders in Beaumont mourn the loss of seven horses killed in a barn fire
BEAUMONT — A group of trail riders in Beaumont are in mourning following a barn fire that killed seven horses. One of those horses was pregnant. It happened in the Tyrrell Park area of Beaumont. The Beaumont Fire Department is still trying to figure out the cause of the...
Orange Leader
Plate lunch fundraiser benefits community mainstay Marvin Edwards’ cancer treatment
Hearing the word cancer brings many emotions during the journey from one doctor to the next as a treatment plan is implemented. The cost can be overwhelming, even with insurance. Marvin Edwards was diagnosed with cancer during the late summer and is on that journey. He is waiting for a...
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
riograndeguardian.com
Audio: Cascos: I want this to be the year people say, you cannot win Texas without winning the RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas – Cameron County Judge candidate Carlos Cascos hopes this is the year people say that you cannot win a statewide election in Texas without winning the Rio Grande Valley. Cascos spoke at a rally with Gov. Greg Abbott at Frankie Flav’s Craft Burger House in Harlingen on...
Texas Roadhouse opening soon near Parkdale Mall, bringing more than 200 jobs to the area
BEAUMONT, Texas — The grand opening of a Lone Star staple that is located near Parkdale Mall and bringing more than 200 jobs to the area is set to soon take place. Due to construction delays, the ribbon cutting ceremony originally scheduled for October 21 has been moved to November, according to a Texas Roadhouse representative.
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
KVUE
Three Texas hurricanes rank among the top 10 costliest in US history
TEXAS, USA — As insurance industry experts work to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida and South Carolina last week, weather data reveals the majority of the most expensive storms have occurred within the past two decades. Topping the list of costliest storms is Hurricane Katrina,...
'She was a wonderful lady to work for' : Nederland man who played alongside Loretta Lynn mourns her loss, reminisces on her legacy
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nationwide, people are mourning the loss of a Country Music Hall of Famer. A Nederland man who played alongside her is remembering the time they spent together. Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home in Tennessee. She was 90 years old. Lynn...
Port Arthur News
Southeast Texas man recovering after losing leg to flesh-eating bacteria
BRIDGE CITY — Carlton “Tater” Abney has grown up in Bridge City near Cow Bayou. For 16 years, his family has lived in a house on the water. So heading out into the bayou on the weekend of Sept. 18 wasn’t unusual. “That one weekend we...
