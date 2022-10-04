ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

Related
therecordlive.com

Area motorcyclists lose leader Van Jordan, known for kindness

Anyone who talked to Van Jordan for a while went away feeling like they had been life-long friends, that's the kind of man he was, said J.W. Dalton. Jordan was a Christian minister, military veteran, and led the area motorcycle HOG, Harley-Davidson Owners Group. Jordan died last week at his Port Arthur home at the age of 56. In addition to being a motorcycle enthusiast, he owned a construction company in Port Arthur and was a minister.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Team Granger Expands To 16th St.

Al Granger has been looking at the property at the corner of 16th and Green almost since the Wells Fargo Bank closed there several years ago. He toured the building and while inside, he wasn’t looking at every wall and light fixture, it was what he saw outside that sealed the deal.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits One in One Hundred Gun Club

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to the One in One Hundred Gun Club in Lumberton to learn about a clay shoot being held in honor of a Southeast Texas doctor. The Dr. George Thomas Memorial Clay Shoot will be held on October 15. The website to sign up is claysforgeorge.com.
LUMBERTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Beaumont, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Beaumont, TX
Business
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latinos#Southeast Texas#Entrepreneurs#Realtor#Racism#Mexican#Connect Realty
12NewsNow

3 people shot at Rogers Park in Beaumont Wednesday evening

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after three people were shot Wednesday evening. On October 5 at around 7:27 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Rogers Park, located at 1455 Dowlen Road, in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in...
BEAUMONT, TX
Ash Jurberg

Houston billionaire makes another huge donation

I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Q92

Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later

Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
KVUE

Three Texas hurricanes rank among the top 10 costliest in US history

TEXAS, USA — As insurance industry experts work to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida and South Carolina last week, weather data reveals the majority of the most expensive storms have occurred within the past two decades. Topping the list of costliest storms is Hurricane Katrina,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy