California State

DFPI launches crackdown on crypto asset-fueled ponzi and pyramid schemes

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) announced that it has issued desist and refrain orders against 11 different entities for violations of California securities laws. Each of the 11 entities allegedly offered and sold unqualified securities and ten of them also made material misrepresentations and omissions to investors....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Georgia resident sentenced to 5 years in prison for international lottery fraud scheme that victimized elderly people in California and elsewhere

Adedayo Akinwunmi Agbayewa, 45, of College Park, Georgia, was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $7,784,415 in restitution for a mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, Agbayewa and his co‑conspirators were involved in a lottery or...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022

Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

