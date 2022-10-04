Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Crime Victims United endorses Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional District
Crime Victims United (CVU), a bi-partisan, statewide organization comprised of victims of crime, law enforcement officials, and legal professionals endorsed Scott Baugh for U.S. Congress. CVU promotes the protection of rights for victims, advocates for strengthened public safety, and champions balance in a criminal justice system that is soft on...
localocnews.com
CA Controller publishes 2021 payroll data for UC institutions and community colleges
State Controller Betty T. Yee published the 2021 self-reported payroll data for University of California (UC) institutions and California Community College (CCC) districts on the Government Compensation in California website. The data cover more than 404,000 positions and approximately $23.94 billion in total wages. Users of the site can view...
localocnews.com
DFPI launches crackdown on crypto asset-fueled ponzi and pyramid schemes
The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) announced that it has issued desist and refrain orders against 11 different entities for violations of California securities laws. Each of the 11 entities allegedly offered and sold unqualified securities and ten of them also made material misrepresentations and omissions to investors....
localocnews.com
Georgia resident sentenced to 5 years in prison for international lottery fraud scheme that victimized elderly people in California and elsewhere
Adedayo Akinwunmi Agbayewa, 45, of College Park, Georgia, was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $7,784,415 in restitution for a mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, Agbayewa and his co‑conspirators were involved in a lottery or...
localocnews.com
OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022
Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
