The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will shine a little brighter, use less energy and be safer at night after a major project to upgrade the lighting poles along the upper campus main roadways with new energy-efficient LED lights is completed. The UH Mānoa Office of Campus Operations and Facilities will begin replacing 150 lighting poles, fixtures and foundations on East-West Road and Maile Way in October in a project expected to take about 18 months.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO