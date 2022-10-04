ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

New UH vessel to expand marine research, conservation efforts

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will welcome a new research vessel Imua in fall 2023. The 68-foot semi-displacement aluminum catamaran will be used by a team of 12 researchers at the UH Mānoa Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB), including two Coast Guard-certified captains who will operate the vessel. The All American Marine, which specializes in constructing vessels, was awarded the contract to build Imua.
SCIENCE
the university of hawai'i system

$20K fellowships empower women, support PhD candidates’ research

Three University of Hawaiʻi PhD candidates are recipients of a national fellowship aimed to tackle barriers women face in education. UH Hilo’s Sasha Nealand (Kovacs), and UH Mānoa’s Valentina Alvarez and Hannah El-Silimy were each awarded $20,000 to pursue academic work and lead innovative community projects to empower women and girls from the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

New Polynesian archaeology journal launched by UH faculty

In the wake of Hawaiʻi Archaeology Week (September 26–October 2), the University of Hawaiʻi Press joins two non-profit organizations to launch the Journal of Polynesian Archaeology and Research, an open-access title that will soon accept submissions for its inaugural issue. The new journal will be co-edited by...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City Council clears the way for highrise developments around key rail stops

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday cleared the way for major highrise redevelopment of neighborhoods around the Pearl Ridge and Pearl Highlands shopping centers. The council voted to up-zone the areas near rail transit stops, allowing high rises of 250 feet near the Pearl Highlands Center and...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Mānoa campus reduces its water usage by 10%

On April 5, the Board of Water Supply urged Oʻahu residents, businesses and government agencies to reduce water usage by 10% because of the Red Hill water crisis and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa answered the call. “We want to do our part in knowing the...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Alzheimer’s disease research earns alumna national honor

A recent University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa graduate, who is making tremendous strides into Alzheimer’s disease research, was recognized as one of the top student scholars in the nation. Geetika Patwardhan, a spring 2022 molecular cell biology graduate in the UH Mānoa School of Life Sciences and...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

VA secretary visits with UH veteran students

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough visited the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus on October 5, to talk with veterans taking classes and hear about their experiences transitioning from service members to students. More than 700 undergraduate students and more than 100 graduate students are...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

New lighting means safer, more energy efficient campus

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will shine a little brighter, use less energy and be safer at night after a major project to upgrade the lighting poles along the upper campus main roadways with new energy-efficient LED lights is completed. The UH Mānoa Office of Campus Operations and Facilities will begin replacing 150 lighting poles, fixtures and foundations on East-West Road and Maile Way in October in a project expected to take about 18 months.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

Hawai‘i REALTORS Names Jack Legal REALTOR of the Year

Hawai‘i REALTORS®, a leading statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry, has named Jack Legal the 2022 Hawai‘i REALTOR® of the Year. The award was announced at the Hawai‘i REALTORS® convention at the Sheraton Waikiki in September. Each year since 1967 the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. The rocks may have come down over the...
HONOLULU, HI

