New UH vessel to expand marine research, conservation efforts
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will welcome a new research vessel Imua in fall 2023. The 68-foot semi-displacement aluminum catamaran will be used by a team of 12 researchers at the UH Mānoa Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB), including two Coast Guard-certified captains who will operate the vessel. The All American Marine, which specializes in constructing vessels, was awarded the contract to build Imua.
$20K fellowships empower women, support PhD candidates’ research
Three University of Hawaiʻi PhD candidates are recipients of a national fellowship aimed to tackle barriers women face in education. UH Hilo’s Sasha Nealand (Kovacs), and UH Mānoa’s Valentina Alvarez and Hannah El-Silimy were each awarded $20,000 to pursue academic work and lead innovative community projects to empower women and girls from the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
New Polynesian archaeology journal launched by UH faculty
In the wake of Hawaiʻi Archaeology Week (September 26–October 2), the University of Hawaiʻi Press joins two non-profit organizations to launch the Journal of Polynesian Archaeology and Research, an open-access title that will soon accept submissions for its inaugural issue. The new journal will be co-edited by...
Why Tour Groups Are Barred From Stopping At Some Honolulu Beaches But Not Others
Hauula resident Desirree Madison-Biggs noticed an increase in the number of visitors outside her beachfront home over the summer. She points the finger at a large tour company that drops off an estimated 300 people a day at the nearly half-mile Kokololio Beach. Concerns about heavy foot traffic and environmental...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City Council clears the way for highrise developments around key rail stops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday cleared the way for major highrise redevelopment of neighborhoods around the Pearl Ridge and Pearl Highlands shopping centers. The council voted to up-zone the areas near rail transit stops, allowing high rises of 250 feet near the Pearl Highlands Center and...
Mānoa campus reduces its water usage by 10%
On April 5, the Board of Water Supply urged Oʻahu residents, businesses and government agencies to reduce water usage by 10% because of the Red Hill water crisis and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa answered the call. “We want to do our part in knowing the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After beachgoers raise concern, city removes sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City crews removed dangerous rebar from Kahala Beach on Tuesday after beachgoers raised concern over safety in the area. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes were sticking out of the sand after being exposed during a city construction project over the weekend. A spokesperson for the city’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid rising energy bills, here’s some easy tips to save power and cut costs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As power bills go up, many are looking for ways to cut costs and save energy. With Wednesday marking Energy Efficiency Day, Shannan Okinish, the marketing manager at City Mill, explains some easy ways to change your consumption and switch daily appliances. Here’s some power saving tips:...
Alzheimer’s disease research earns alumna national honor
A recent University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa graduate, who is making tremendous strides into Alzheimer’s disease research, was recognized as one of the top student scholars in the nation. Geetika Patwardhan, a spring 2022 molecular cell biology graduate in the UH Mānoa School of Life Sciences and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD asked for feedback on proposed rules for concealed weapons permits ― and they got it
"All youth should know there is a place for them in our city programs." What the Tech: Here's some do's and don'ts for online shopping. In the past two years, shopping on Facebook Marketplace has become one of the biggest online sellers. But as Jamey Tucker reports, buyers beware. ‘We...
VA secretary visits with UH veteran students
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough visited the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus on October 5, to talk with veterans taking classes and hear about their experiences transitioning from service members to students. More than 700 undergraduate students and more than 100 graduate students are...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After more than 20 delays, trial for gruesome North Shore murder pushed back again
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial for a gruesome 2017 murder on Oahu’s North Shore has been delayed again. Hailey Dandurand and her boyfriend, Stephen Brown, have been behind bars for the brutal beating death of Telma Boinville at a home in Pupukea. Boinville was tied up, beaten and stabbed to...
KITV.com
Oahu residents take aim at proposed concealed carry regulations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Being able to conceal carry is something many Oahu gun owners want. In the past two months, nearly 500 people have applied for the permit. But at a public meeting on October 4 at Honolulu Police headquarters, many gun owners also had those proposed regulations in their sights.
‘Amazing’ turnout as iLab gaming facility opens to UH Mānoa community
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s esports program has quickly emerged as one of the top in the nation, and its facility is now a popular destination on campus. This semester, the lab opened free of charge to all members of the UH Mānoa community. The response...
New lighting means safer, more energy efficient campus
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will shine a little brighter, use less energy and be safer at night after a major project to upgrade the lighting poles along the upper campus main roadways with new energy-efficient LED lights is completed. The UH Mānoa Office of Campus Operations and Facilities will begin replacing 150 lighting poles, fixtures and foundations on East-West Road and Maile Way in October in a project expected to take about 18 months.
Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
Internal Memo Reveals List Of Experts Concerned About Honolulu Rail Track Layout
Multiple experts across the different groups responsible for Honolulu’s transit tracks have strong misgivings about their unusual crossing design, echoing the concerns that a former project consultant raised this summer, according to a newly released internal city memo. Typically, rail transit systems only make limited use of the type...
hawaiibusiness.com
Hawai‘i REALTORS Names Jack Legal REALTOR of the Year
Hawai‘i REALTORS®, a leading statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry, has named Jack Legal the 2022 Hawai‘i REALTOR® of the Year. The award was announced at the Hawai‘i REALTORS® convention at the Sheraton Waikiki in September. Each year since 1967 the...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Estimated $2.7M worth of illegal fireworks found in Honolulu shipment, Coast Guard says
An estimated $2.7 million worth of illegal fireworks were found in a shipment at the Port of Honolulu and sent back to the continent to be destroyed, the U.S. Coast Guard recently announced. The seizure, which netted more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks, happened in the spring but was kept...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. The rocks may have come down over the...
