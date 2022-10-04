Read full article on original website
Brian Laundrie claimed killing Gabby Petito was ‘merciful’ in written confession
When does the Gabby Petito Lifetime movie premiere? Brian Laundrie’s notebook transcript uncovers his written confession about his fiance, Gabby Petito. Did Brian Laundrie kill Gabby Petito? What is the Gabby Petito Lifetime movie about?
Double death riddle after couple with three kids are both discovered dead on their driveway with no signs of trauma
A MARRIED couple with three kids has been found dead on their driveway in mysterious circumstances, according to police. The bodies of Martha Valdez Salomon, 45, and Gabriel Aguilar, 43, were discovered with no sign of trauma on Thursday morning in Phoenix, Arizona. One of the couple's sons was the...
Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane
Authorities do not yet know what motivated the execution-style killings Texas authorities have arrested a man they allege murdered a family of four execution-style in their home in 2014. A statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco on Sunday. Officials took Lu into custody at the airport soon after he arrived on a plane from China. Lu remains in California, where he's currently awaiting extradition to Texas. Lu is charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the Sun...
North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'
Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
AZFamily
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
Arizona man who flagged down deputy to confess to killing stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible
The Arizona man who flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road on Thursday to confess to killing his stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible, according to a statement of probable cause from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. Jay Albert Stevens, 52, told deputies...
Video shows moment California family was abducted
Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of a family of four – including an 8-month-old baby – as the bodies were recovered in a rural farm area after they were kidnapped earlier this week. CNN’s Natasha Chen has the details.
Arizona man shot in the head at family party credits his concealed carry for saving lives: ‘would have died’
An Arizona man who was shot in the head while attending a Fourth of July party with his family this summer is speaking out about how he was able to thwart the shooter from killing more people with his concealed carry firearm. "My back was turned. I heard the first...
Body found in shallow grave on Hawaii identified as California man, police say
The body, found in July, had to undergo DNA tests to be identified.
Teen had been staying with father before mother's slaying
A Southern California man who was accused of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday.Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were killed Tuesday in a shootout with law enforcement on a highway in the high desert after a 45-mile (72-kilometer) chase. The girl, wearing a tactical helmet and vest, ran toward deputies amid a hail of gunfire. Authorities are investigating whether she was shot by deputies or her father, or both. While many questions...
14 of the Most Notorious Serial Killers With Connections to Colorado
On the surface, Colorado is known for its stunning mountains, happening nightlife, and nearly year-round sunshine. However, if you look closer, you'll find the Centennial State has a dark side. For starters, Fremont County is home to ADX Florence, a maximum security prison housing shockingly dangerous criminals — including cartel...
International Business Times
Man Robbed At Gunpoint During Tinder Date; Couple Arrested In High-speed Car Chase
A couple was arrested for robbing a man at gunpoint after luring him in through a dating app in Arizona. The unidentified male victim was robbed of $3,000, his car and other belongings after he showed up for a date with the woman in Phoenix, police said. The victim connected...
University of Arizona professor ‘gunned down by former student Murad Dervish’ in horror shooting at Harshbarger building
A PROFESSOR has died after he was gunned down inside a University of Arizona school building on Wednesday, cops say. Police identified former student Murad Dervish, 46, as the person who they believe fatally shot the unnamed professor, prompting a lockdown for several buildings on campus. University police said that...
Former university student arrested for fatally shooting professor on campus
A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed by a former student, officials said. Thomas Meixner, 52, was a professor at the University of Arizona. On Wednesday, a man who police believe to be a former student of Mr Weixner's shot and killed him. The Tucson Sentinel reports that the suspect, Murad Dervish, 46, was arrested several hours later outside Gila Bend, about 120 miles away.Just before 2pm that day, UA police received a report that a "former student" had entered the campus building that houses the university's Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. Mr Meixner's office was located...
Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death
A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation.A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit county found Pablo Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison.“Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.Lyle has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, during a confrontation at a Miami intersection.The unarmed Hernandez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at a hospital.Before his arrest in the United States, Lyle starred in several Televisa telenovelas and a Netflix crime show called “Yankee.” His first major role was the lead on "La sombra del pasado." Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
NBC Miami
‘We're Suffering': Family Remembers Man Killed by Pablo Lyle in Miami Road Rage Punch
A day after Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle was convicted in a fatal 2019 road rage encounter in Miami, family members of the man killed are speaking out. The family of 63-year-old Juan Hernandez said they lost part of themselves three years ago, when he was dealt a fatal punch by Lyle during the road rage incident.
California Man Cashes Dead Roommate’s Checks
He told police that his roommate was out of town.
Arizona Man Meets Tinder Date, Gets Robbed At Gunpoint By Couple
The coupled led the victim to a hotel room before robbing him.
Las Vegas shooting: Former officer reflects on 5 years since 58 people shot dead at country festival
A retired Las Vegas police officer reflects on the heroism displayed during the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting into the Route 91 Harvest Festival that left a total of 60 people dead.
California man ordered to stand trial for killing two teenagers in a movie theater
A man charged with fatally shooting two teenagers at a Southern California movie theater during a 2021 showing of "The Forever Purge" was ordered held for trial Friday on two counts of murder. Joseph Jimenez Jr., 21, appeared in Riverside County Superior Court. The murder charges include sentencing enhancements that...
