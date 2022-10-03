ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
ETOnline.com

Hilary Swank Is Pregnant With Twins! See Her Sweet Announcement

Hilary Swank's next role: motherhood! The 48-year-old actress announced on Wednesday that she's expecting twins. The joyous news first came during an appearance on Good Morning America. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank beamed....
People

Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle'

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is expanding her family — by two! The Oscar-winning actress, 48, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." The Alaska Daily star went on...
People

Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'

Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
Decider.com

‘RHOBH’ Fans Skewer “Delusional” Erika Jayne For Saying She’s More Famous Than Kathy Hilton

The season finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills served more drama than the amount of caviar Kathy Hilton puts on her baked potato. With Kyle Richards accusing Erika Jayne of leaking Hilton’s Aspen “meltdown” to the press, Lisa Rinna still being “shook” by whatever happened on the trip, and the villainous duo (particularly Jayne) thinking she has more clout than a Hilton, there was a lot to take in.
E! News

Emmy Rossum Fiercely Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

After Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy, Emmy Rossum stepped in with a million-dollar response to a hater. The Academy Award winner, 48, shared that she would be expecting twins with husband Phillip Schneider on Oct. 5. And after Hilary posted a clip of herself cradling her baby bump to Instagram, one user chimed in with a critical comment—which prompted Hilary's You're Not You co-star Emmy to address them directly.
E! News

RHOBH Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Gets Back at "Bully" Lisa Rinna in Epic Showdown

Watch: Kyle Richards SPEECHLESS If THIS Celebrity Appeared on RHOBH. Everything has led to this. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion trailer is finally here. Needless to say, the ladies have plenty of things to discuss, from Erika Jayne's comments about Garcelle Beauvais' son, Jax, to Kathy Hilton's alleged Aspen trip "meltdown" and more. And if Bravo's first teaser at the three-part reunion promises anything, it's that this year's RHOBH reunion may one of the show's most dramatic yet.
TVOvermind

Meet Reign Disick, a Star in the Making

There is no doubt that the Kardashians have climbed the social ladder by tremendous leaps. Over the years, we have seen them grow unbelievably fast and become a famous known name around the globe. The Kardashians have also helped the Jenners gather the attention and fame they required to jump-start their own modeling careers. No matter if you hate them or love them, they are our favorite topics of gossip.
Popculture

Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 3

The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
People

Selma Blair Fainted Before Rehearsal for Dancing with the Stars: 'I Pass Out a Lot'

The actress, 50, opened up about her experience on DWTS amid her multiple sclerosis journey Selma Blair is getting candid about the difficulties she sometimes faces in dealing with multiple sclerosis while on Dancing with the Stars. The Legally Blonde star, 50, and her DWTS pro partner Sasha Farber spoke to Entertainment Tonight, sharing that Blair had once texted Farber before a rehearsal to say she had fainted at the airport, but was still on her way.  "I'm like, 'Take the day off, just chill,' " Farber told the...
ABC News

'Grey's Anatomy' star Kate Walsh accidentally reveals engagement

Kate Walsh recently revealed she is engaged -- seemingly accidentally -- on social media. The "Grey's Anatomy" actress introduced boyfriend Andrew Nixon as "my fiancé" during a recent Instagram Live with her "Private Practice" co-star Amy Brenneman, in honor of the 15th anniversary of the show's premiere. "Here comes...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week

The talk of streaming (Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) Ready or not, there's a Netflix show out there calling your name. We've all gotten fixated on a show we just can't take our eyes off of. There's nothing wrong with that. Sometimes the biggest issue is finding the next one to fire up once your latest choice comes to an end. Allow us to help. Check out the series that have been the most watched on Netflix over the past week ending October 2:10. "Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6" Netflix Hours watched: 9,130,0009. "Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 9,560,0008. "Stranger Things 4" Netflix Hours watched: 10,340,000 7. "The Crown: Season 2" Netflix Hours watched: 11,480,0006. "The Crown: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 12,090,0005. "Heartbreak High: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 14,880,0004. "Cobra Kai: Season 5" Netflix Hours watched: 20,820,0003. "Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2" Netflix Hours watched: 26,400,0002. "Dynasty: Season 5" Netflix Hours watched: 44,610,0001. "DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" Netflix Hours watched: 299,840,00011
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer US reveals Mummies to be iconic TV stars

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US unmasked another act last night, revealing three celebrities in the process. Suitably for the TV Theme Week, in which the costumed stars (and judge Robin Thicke) performed songs from classic shows, Mummies were revealed to be the three boys from The Brady Bunch: Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Christopher Knight.
