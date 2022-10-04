Community organizer declares candidacy for mayor of East St. Louis

Marie Franklin, a local activist, announced her run for mayor of East St. Louis during a rally held at Jones Park on Monday afternoon. She said city leaders throughout the years haven’t thoroughly prioritized residents’ best interests.

“I am a citizen who knows that we deserve better,” Franklin said. “I am an organizer who knows that the systems that are in place that oppress us must be taken down, and we are the ones to do it.”

Franklin, 60, is a lifelong East St. Louis resident. She previously served as an organizer with The United Congregations of Metro-East. From 1986-1997, she worked for the Illinois State Police, where she made history as the first Black female trooper in the patrol division for southern Illinois.

She’s also an advocate for pre-trial detainees and worked to get the Pretrial Fairness Act , which will end cash bail, passed last year. Franklin is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“ Reclaiming our 89 Blocks ” was the theme of Monday’s event. Franklin said, if elected mayor, a main issue she wants to tackle is the pervasive debris throughout the city.

“I want the place to reflect the beautiful people that live here, and the look of the place is just terrible,” Franklin said. “You go from one end to the other, there’s a vacant lot, there’s an overgrown something, there’s a fallen down something, so it’s just the look of the place. When you look better, you feel better.”

Power of the people

Reginald Petty, a local historian, also spoke at Monday’s rally. He listed several famous East St. Louis natives who’d be willing to help the city succeed. He said that Franklin would be the right person to make those connections.

“I was in Kenya for three years,” Petty, 86, said. “People from East St. Louis kept coming through. We’re all over the place, but, unfortunately, a lot of people don’t know that. I worry about self-esteem. Our kids ought to know who these people are from East St. Louis. They should be proud of some of these folks from East St. Louis. We need Marie Franklin as the mayor of East St. Louis. We’ve got work to do.”

Janet Moton came from her home in Fairview Heights to attend Monday’s rally. Moton is an East St. Louis native who’s a retired teacher of District 189. Although she’s sad about how much the city’s appearance has worsened over the years, she’s excited about residents wanting to change those conditions.

“East St. Louis is me,” Moton, 67, said. “From seven years old (on) up, I’ve been in East St. Louis, so this is my city. I want to see this city flourish. I want to see the people do well. I’m excited about Marie. I’m excited about the people getting behind her, pushing her and helping her.”

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III , who was elected in 2019, plans to run for re-election next year.

The consolidated primary election is February 28, 2023. The consolidated election is April 4, 2023.

“The power of the people is stronger than the people in power,” Franklin said.