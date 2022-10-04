ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E Chapo Talks Basketball vs Music And Her “Wat U Need” Challenge

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LXda_0iKkjNKb00

If there’s one thing about Incognito, staying up on the latest viral hits in hip-hop is a skill that our boy is quite well-versed in.

His latest discovery is Rowdy Records’ rising emcee E Chapo, a certified showstopper out of ATL with both the bars and beauty to make it far in the rap game.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BAG LADY (@echapo___)

We chopped it up with Chapo for a candid talk that got into who she is as an artist, the venture from college sports — her transition from making hoops to making hits is inspiring to say the least! — and experiencing viral fame with her street single “Wat U Need,” which already has its own social media challenge.

Watch the full interview with E Chapo right now below via Posted On The Corner :

