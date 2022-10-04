ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

kusi.com

American Red Cross recognizes seven of San Diego’s most courageous

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties honored seven San Diegans and one organization for heroism in the 20th Annual Real Heroes Awards on Oct. 5. The annual ceremony recognizes individuals for courage, compassion and service to community during ceremony aboard USS Midway.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego now expecting 10,000 new affordable homes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 3 the City of San Diego approved a resulution which will expand affordable housing in the region by 10,00 homes on government land by the year 2030. The San Diego homeless crisis has been at the forefront of politics and news stations for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Tens of thousands without power Oct. 4 in unplanned outage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A spate of power outages left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electrical service across the central San Diego area for several hours today. The first in the rash of blackouts began shortly before 8 a.m., affecting 34 addresses in Lincoln Park, Logan...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

New mental health clinic in Oceanside opens for Veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new mental health clinic to support veterans, service members, and their families is opening in Oceanside. Mental health plummeted during the Pandemic, and statistics show that these issues specifically affect Veterans. Diane Tuazon went live in Oceanside with more.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

UCSD Geisel Library freshly remodeled

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Libraries are key components of community functionality, offering resources far beyond books and media. UC San Diego unveiled the remodeling of its Geisel Library on Sept. 27, an exciting new addition to campus beauty and an asset to students and the City of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

La Jolla Art and Wine Festival Oct. 8-9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The La Jolla Art and Wine Festival is Oct. 8-9 in Downtown La Jolla. All profits raised benefit underfunded programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and on-site medical care at all La Jolla public schools. Over the years the festival has raised $1,000,000 for the educational benefit of more than 4,000 children.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Search continues for missing Spring Valley girl

Update: The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Rad Movement are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, Alena Mitchem. Mitchem is a student at Monte Vista High School and went missing September 22, 2022. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina has the story.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
kusi.com

Sukkot Harvest Festival in Encinitas on Oct. 9

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The 10th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival will be held this Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Coastal Roots Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival welcomes people of all backgrounds and beliefs as it celebrates the close of the Summer harvest. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went...
kusi.com

Semi crashes into UPS Store causing major damage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A semi crashed into UPS Store headquarters the morning of Oct. 4 at 2: 18 a.m. — no injuries were reported. The Perry electric semi truck driver was southbound on Pacific Heights Rd. when the vehicles breaks gave out going down the hill leading up to the UPS Store. The truck caused major damage, and the driver had to crawl out of the truck and go through a building window to extricate himself from the wreckage.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Human remains found in unidentified aircraft crash east of Jamul

LYONS VALLEY (KUSI) – At least one person is dead after a plane crashed in a remote area of San Diego County east of Jamul in a remote area on Oct. 4. Cal Fire was notified that an airplane was in distress in the area of Lyons peak road and Lyons valley road.
JAMUL, CA

