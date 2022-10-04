Read full article on original website
American Red Cross recognizes seven of San Diego’s most courageous
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties honored seven San Diegans and one organization for heroism in the 20th Annual Real Heroes Awards on Oct. 5. The annual ceremony recognizes individuals for courage, compassion and service to community during ceremony aboard USS Midway.
The Lucky Duck Foundation’s new “Shamrocks and Shipwrecks” homeless initiative
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, San Diego icon Bill Walton made national news after giving an extremely emotional speech about the destruction of “our once great city,” he calls home. Walton directly and repeatedly called out Mayor Todd Gloria for failing San Diego, as he shared...
San Diego now expecting 10,000 new affordable homes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 3 the City of San Diego approved a resulution which will expand affordable housing in the region by 10,00 homes on government land by the year 2030. The San Diego homeless crisis has been at the forefront of politics and news stations for...
Tens of thousands without power Oct. 4 in unplanned outage
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A spate of power outages left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electrical service across the central San Diego area for several hours today. The first in the rash of blackouts began shortly before 8 a.m., affecting 34 addresses in Lincoln Park, Logan...
“Progress” report on the ongoing Tijuana Sewage Environmental Disaster
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The longest running environmental disaster continues to pollute our ocean. KUSI’s Dan Plante has covered this issue for nearly four decades, and the United States is still allowing Mexico to dump sewage into the Tijuana River, and into the Pacific Ocean. This sewage then...
Special Report: New domestic violence law passed to combat increased from pandemic
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 12 million Americans are affected by domestic violence every year. During the pandemic, cases increased by 25-33% around the globe. Now, a new law is hoping to curb that trend.
New mental health clinic in Oceanside opens for Veterans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new mental health clinic to support veterans, service members, and their families is opening in Oceanside. Mental health plummeted during the Pandemic, and statistics show that these issues specifically affect Veterans. Diane Tuazon went live in Oceanside with more.
Jewish community observes Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – G’mar chatima tova!. Today is Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day. Rabbi Devorah Marcus, Senior Rabbi at Temple Emanu-el, spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney about the traditions of the holiday.
UCSD Geisel Library freshly remodeled
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Libraries are key components of community functionality, offering resources far beyond books and media. UC San Diego unveiled the remodeling of its Geisel Library on Sept. 27, an exciting new addition to campus beauty and an asset to students and the City of San Diego.
La Jolla Art and Wine Festival Oct. 8-9
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The La Jolla Art and Wine Festival is Oct. 8-9 in Downtown La Jolla. All profits raised benefit underfunded programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and on-site medical care at all La Jolla public schools. Over the years the festival has raised $1,000,000 for the educational benefit of more than 4,000 children.
Search continues for missing Spring Valley girl
Update: The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Rad Movement are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, Alena Mitchem. Mitchem is a student at Monte Vista High School and went missing September 22, 2022. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina has the story.
Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birria in Nestor named best tacos in the country by Yelp
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is known for having incredible Mexican food, and Yelp’s 2022 Top 100 Taco Spots in America has confirmed what we’ve known all along. Atop Yelp’s list, was Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, located right here in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood.
Sukkot Harvest Festival in Encinitas on Oct. 9
ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The 10th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival will be held this Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Coastal Roots Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival welcomes people of all backgrounds and beliefs as it celebrates the close of the Summer harvest. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went...
Two men sentenced to six years for shooting 17-year-old boy to death in Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA (CNS) – Two men who pleaded guilty to their roles in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista park last year were each sentenced Monday to six years in state prison. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19, were arrested in connection with...
Average San Diego County gas price sets record for fifth consecutive day
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Wednesday for the fifth consecutive day, increasing 1.1 cents to $6.435. The average price has risen 19 consecutive days and 32 of the past 33, increasing $1.213,...
Authorities issue warning of “rainbow fentanyl” before Halloween – check your candy!!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pasadena Police Department recently seized over 300,000 pills laced with fentanyl, a discover that constitutes another in a long line of recurring drug busts. With Halloween around the corner, authorities urge families to check all their candy before their kids imbibe. Drug poisonings are...
Gas prices set record for fifth day but relief may come within the week
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record today for the fifth consecutive. day, increasing 1.1 cents to $6.435. KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for the popular gas-station...
Semi crashes into UPS Store causing major damage
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A semi crashed into UPS Store headquarters the morning of Oct. 4 at 2: 18 a.m. — no injuries were reported. The Perry electric semi truck driver was southbound on Pacific Heights Rd. when the vehicles breaks gave out going down the hill leading up to the UPS Store. The truck caused major damage, and the driver had to crawl out of the truck and go through a building window to extricate himself from the wreckage.
Human remains found in unidentified aircraft crash east of Jamul
LYONS VALLEY (KUSI) – At least one person is dead after a plane crashed in a remote area of San Diego County east of Jamul in a remote area on Oct. 4. Cal Fire was notified that an airplane was in distress in the area of Lyons peak road and Lyons valley road.
