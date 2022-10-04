Read full article on original website
WVU receivers dropping too many passes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It is a phrase that came into common usage in the English language out of sports and all of us have either heard it or used it.
Eagles down Grafton in straight sets
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd displayed solid play all-around in its straight-set victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference volleyball action by the scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16 Wednesday night at RCB Gymnasium. Avery Childers was her own dominant self all over the floor with...
Sobering center opens in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Hope Hill Sobering Center, the newest addition to Hazel’s House of Hope, held a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday. “We look forward to providing a much needed and long awaited community service,” said Deana Morrow, president of the center’s board and director of West Virginia University’s School of Social Work.
4 West Virginians named to ARC's Leadership Institute
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Four West Virginians have been named to the Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows Class of 2022-23. They are: Jody Gooslin, co-founder of Appalachia Made Co., Williamson; Jennifer Griggs, supportive services program director, Randolph County Housing Authority, Elkins; Donna Hoylman Peduto, executive director, West Virginia Public Education Collaborative, Morgantown; and Jamila Jones, founder and president, Innovative Community Solutions, Martinsburg.
WVU's Quinerly, Smith named preseason all-Big 12 honorable mention
Sophomore guard J.J. Quinerly and fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women's basketball team have earned Honorable Mention status on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team. The teams were voted upon by Big 12 women's basketball coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own...
Douglas P. Whyte, Sr.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Douglas P. Whyte, Sr., 73, of Bridgeport, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, as the result of an accident. He was born in Wheeling on October 18, 1948, a son of the late Frank J. Whyte, Jr. and Patricia J. (Alig) Whyte, and the step-son of Linda Whyte, who survives in Wheeling.
Harrison, West Virginia, residents reminded about election information
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Clerk's Office on Thursday reminded voters they can find sample ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election on countyclerk.harrisoncountywv.com. The clerk's office also can take questions at 304-624-8613, it noted in a news release.
Marion Co., West Virginia, DHSEM supplies local schools, police depts. with $100k in safety equipment
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In an effort to curb the severity of any potential school shootings or other emergencies in the future, the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) is donating roughly $100,000 in safety equipment to Marion County schools and local police departments, from first aid kits to body armor and other tools.
Chronic Disease Program serves thousands in Garrett County
OAKLAND — Developing and implementing impactful programs in Garrett County has long been at the heart of the Garrett County Health Department’s mission to make Garrett County a healthier place to live, work and play. During the summer, over 100 physical activity opportunities, events and programs were implemented...
Television channel issue discussed at commissioners' public meeting
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Commissioners were asked by members of the public to take further action regarding the application process for bringing Maryland television to Garrett County. The issue of the county’s unique status as an “orphan county” when it comes to television has often been...
Brian Mast Massage Therapy now open in Grantsville
GRANTSVILLE — A new massage therapy option is now available in the Grantsville area. Brian Mast Massage Therapy recently opened at 2416 Hare Hollow Road.
October declared 'I Can Swim! Month'
MCHENRY — The Board of Garrett County Commissioners has declared October to be “I Can Swim! Month,” recognizing the initiative that provides all Garrett County kindergartners with basic swimming and water safety instruction. The recognition comes as I Can Swim!, founded in 2011, celebrates its 11th anniversary.
Sesquicentennial Artwork Competition winners named
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Arts Council has announced the winners of the Sesquicentennial Artwork Competition. All artwork will join the Garrett County Board of Commissioner’s collection on display at the County Courthouse.
Public Board of Education meeting set for Oct. 11
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting Oct. 11. The Board will meet in the Board Room at the Central Office. The meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed for public review.
Grantsville receives notification of Highway User Revenue
GRANTSVILLE — Grantsville Town Administrator Robin Jones reported that she has received notification of the Highway User Revenue for FY23 and FY24, with amounts of $55,682.55 and $69,360. This money can be used for such items as street repairs and go towards a truck purchase.
Aurora/Eglon News
The monthly recycling event at Aurora School will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 8. Clean paper, cardboard, aluminum and steel cans and newspapers are accepted (Please separate into like items). This event is sponsored and staffed by the Mountain Lions Club. The Brookside Brethren Church will...
Meyers gives Sheriff's Office update to GGBA
GRANTSVILLE — Major Bryson Meyers of the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office was the guest speaker at the regular meeting of the Greater Grantsville Business Association on Sept. 28. He gave an update on the Sheriff’s Office and mandates that have passed. “Currently, we have about 30 sworn...
