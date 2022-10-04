ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

How to win $500, 4 tickets to Wildcats v Jayhawks

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

MANHATTAN ( KSNT ) – Wildcat fans could win up to $500 and four tickets to an upcoming football game by wearing their favorite Kansas State t-shirt.

The rules of the contest are simple: upload a photo of yourself in your favorite K-State t-shirt and submit an entry form. One will receive a $500 gift card from the K-State super store and four tickets to the Wildcats vs. Jayhawks matchup on Nov. 26.

K-State’s Martinez, Duke win weekly Big 12 Awards

The Wildcats are currently 4-1 for the 2022 season. To enter to win, click here.

