WVNews
WVU receivers dropping too many passes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It is a phrase that came into common usage in the English language out of sports and all of us have either heard it or used it.
WVNews
Douglas P. Whyte, Sr.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Douglas P. Whyte, Sr., 73, of Bridgeport, passed away Wednesda…
WVNews
Sobering center opens in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Hope Hill Sobering Center, the newest addition to Hazel’s House of Hope, held a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday. “We look forward to providing a much needed and long awaited community service,” said Deana Morrow, president of the center’s board and director of West Virginia University’s School of Social Work.
WVNews
4 West Virginians named to ARC's Leadership Institute
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Four West Virginians have been named to the Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows Class of 2022-23. They are: Jody Gooslin, co-founder of Appalachia Made Co., Williamson; Jennifer Griggs, supportive services program director, Randolph County Housing Authority, Elkins; Donna Hoylman Peduto, executive director, West Virginia Public Education Collaborative, Morgantown; and Jamila Jones, founder and president, Innovative Community Solutions, Martinsburg.
WVNews
WVU's Quinerly, Smith named preseason all-Big 12 honorable mention
Sophomore guard J.J. Quinerly and fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women's basketball team have earned Honorable Mention status on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team. The teams were voted upon by Big 12 women's basketball coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own...
WVNews
Harrison, West Virginia, residents reminded about election information
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Clerk's Office on Thursday reminded voters they can find sample ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election on countyclerk.harrisoncountywv.com. The clerk's office also can take questions at 304-624-8613, it noted in a news release.
WVNews
Television channel issue discussed at commissioners' public meeting
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Commissioners were asked by members of the public to take further action regarding the application process for bringing Maryland television to Garrett County. The issue of the county’s unique status as an “orphan county” when it comes to television has often been...
WVNews
October declared 'I Can Swim! Month'
MCHENRY — The Board of Garrett County Commissioners has declared October to be “I Can Swim! Month,” recognizing the initiative that provides all Garrett County kindergartners with basic swimming and water safety instruction. The recognition comes as I Can Swim!, founded in 2011, celebrates its 11th anniversary.
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The monthly recycling event at Aurora School will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 8. Clean paper, cardboard, aluminum and steel cans and newspapers are accepted (Please separate into like items). This event is sponsored and staffed by the Mountain Lions Club. The Brookside Brethren Church will...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, DHSEM supplies local schools, police depts. with $100k in safety equipment
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In an effort to curb the severity of any potential school shootings or other emergencies in the future, the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) is donating roughly $100,000 in safety equipment to Marion County schools and local police departments, from first aid kits to body armor and other tools.
WVNews
Sesquicentennial Artwork Competition winners named
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Arts Council has announced the winners of the Sesquicentennial Artwork Competition. All artwork will join the Garrett County Board of Commissioner’s collection on display at the County Courthouse.
WVNews
Caton to speak at Mountain Laurel Garden Club meeting
DEEP CREEK LAKE — The Mountain Laurel Garden Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Dutch’s, located on Glendale Road in Deep Creek Lake as guest speaker Ian Caton will present “Gardening with Native Woodland Plants.”. This presentation is an introduction to gardening...
WVNews
Brian Mast Massage Therapy now open in Grantsville
GRANTSVILLE — A new massage therapy option is now available in the Grantsville area. Brian Mast Massage Therapy recently opened at 2416 Hare Hollow Road.
WVNews
Information sought on Oakland area burglaries
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on several burglaries on the Southern end of Garrett County. On Oct. 4, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Dilly Road for a reported burglary. The suspect(s) entered the residence and stole multiple items from inside.
WVNews
Chronic Disease Program serves thousands in Garrett County
OAKLAND — Developing and implementing impactful programs in Garrett County has long been at the heart of the Garrett County Health Department’s mission to make Garrett County a healthier place to live, work and play. During the summer, over 100 physical activity opportunities, events and programs were implemented...
WVNews
Helping People Award winner is Deep Creek Watershed Foundation
McHENRY — The Deep Creek Watershed Foundation was honored Saturday morning as Garrett County’s recipient of the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award. The award was presented by Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot during a ceremony at Ace’s Run.
WVNews
Public Board of Education meeting set for Oct. 11
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting Oct. 11. The Board will meet in the Board Room at the Central Office. The meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed for public review.
