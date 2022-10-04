ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Two injured in Lompoc motorcycle crash

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a crash that injured two motorcyclists.

It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 1300 block of North H Street.

Police say the driver of a motorcycle was splitting lanes while traffic was stopped at a red light. The passenger on the motorcycle stood up, causing the driver to lose balance and crash.

The driver and passenger reportedly fell into the #2 lane of traffic, between a trailer and the semi-truck that was hauling it. When the light turned green, the semi-truck driver began to drive off, dragging the motorcycle and its two riders.

Police say the semi-truck driver felt the trailer move and immediately stopped when he spotted the motorcyclists in his mirror.

The two motorcyclists reportedly suffered leg injuries and were taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Police say they have already talked to some witnesses but are asking anyone with further information about this incident to call the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.

KSBY News

KSBY News

