PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang blamed for his shooting death by cruel trolls but she’s defended by Cardi B
The girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock has been defended by stars such as Cardi B after trolls blamed her for his shooting death. Rakim Hasheem Allen, 30, died in hospital after being shot during a restaurant robbery in Los Angeles on September 12. His death came months after the rapper...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
hotnewhiphop.com
Erykah Badu Pens Sweet Message To Kanye West: “Thanks For Fighting For Us”
Kanye West is no stranger to criticism. Since embarking on his journey to stardom back in 2003, the music mogul has been blasted and called out by everyone from former POTUS Barack Obama to his “big brother” Jay-Z . Despite the years of backlash, Kanye has never shied away from speaking his truth no matter what the costs.
BET
Cardi B Celebrates Her 5th Wedding Anniversary With Offset, Says She's Ready For A 'Wedding'!
Cardi B and Offset celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on September 20 with a lovely candlelit dinner at an upscale restaurant. “You did THAT! Thank you, babe. I love you,” Cardi happily told her husband as they enjoyed a romantic evening filled with premium meats, decent sides, and fancy desserts.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
howafrica.com
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle
American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
NBA・
musictimes.com
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL・
Coolio appeared happy and healthy in photos taken just DAYS before his sudden death at age 59 as he posed with a female fan in a Texas airport
Coolio has been seen in new images taken on September 23, which was just days before he died at the age of 59. On Friday photos of the Gangsta's Paradise rapper showed him happy and healthy in a cap and sunglasses with a black-and-beige zip-up jacket while in an airport in Houston, Texas.
