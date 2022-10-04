ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1

There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
howafrica.com

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle

American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
