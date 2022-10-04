Roundup: Watkins Memorial girls golf takes runner-up at sectional

Gracie James fired a four-under 68 at Westchester on Monday, sharing medalist honors for Watkins Memorial and leading the Warriors to runner-up honors during the Division I sectional tournament.

James, a junior, recorded six birdies and two bogeys in her round. The Warriors totaled 329, taking runner-up behind New Albany's 294 to qualify to next Monday's district tournament at The Links at Echo Springs.

Mallory Myers 81, Cheyanne Poole 89, Jacy Severance 91 and Bailey Moyer 110 followed James for Watkins. Poole and Severance each recorded a personal best.

Newark's Mariah Whittaker shot 102.

Thompson leads Lakewood

Avery Thompson shot 80 at Darby Creek, leading Lakewood during the Division II district tournament.

The Lancers totaled 353, taking third behind Columbus Academy's 329 and Columbus School for Girls' 339. Following Thompson for the Lancers were Lexi French 87, Abby Colley and Lauren Griffith 93 apiece and Savannah Zwayer 104.

Utica's Olivia Dickson shot 88, and Heath's Reagan Kelly followed at 91 with teammate Summer Mohler shooting 98. Newark Catholic totaled 377, and competing for the Green Wave were Alli Doehring 89, Sami Spearman 92, Caylee Lattimer 93, Natalie Holsky 103 and Macey Myers 117.

GIRLS TENNIS

Newark sweeps

Natalee Breckenridge, 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6), at No. 1 singles and Becca Helber at No. 3 singles, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, each went the distance for Newark in a 5-0 victory against Westerville South to wrap up the regular season.

Addi Taylert also won a singles match, 6-0, 6-3, for the Wildcats (11-10). Andy Hupp and Vanessa Bennett, 6-1, 6-3, and Dia Bailey and Lacey Layne, 6-0, 6-1, won doubles matches.

VOLLEYBALL

Newark wins in four

Jenna Shackleford and Ruth Anderson totaled 14 kills apiece for Newark in a victory at Mount Vernon, 25-13, 25-22, 15-25, 25-16.

Cora Hann and Carlee Thompson combined for 33 assists and served three aces apiece, and Leeza Leach made eight digs for the Wildcats (13-6).

GIRLS SOCCER

Heights beats Lakewood

Emma French's hat trick led Licking Heights to a 6-2 victory at Lakewood in Licking County League play.

Addison Caudill, Natalie Culp and Audrey Beaver also scored, and Savanna Cronin added a team-high three assists. Ellie Wright made three saves and Marisol Arent one for the Hornets (6-5, 4-2).

Jaylie Maas and Ellie Conaway scored for the Lancers (3-4-4, 0-4-1), and McKenna Clem made 22 saves.

Johnstown falls on road

Cameron Goddard scored off a Lauren Ellis assist for Johnstown (4-5-4) in a 4-1 loss at Tri-Valley.

Rosecrans surges past Heath

Heath trailed state-ranked Bishop Rosecrans just 1-0 at halftime before the hosts pulled away for a 5-1 victory.

Taryn Gamble scored off an Allie Dunlap assist for the Bulldogs (7-6-1). Hailey Cash made 14 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Northridge wins

Maddox Johnson made four saves for Northridge in a 1-0 victory against visiting Columbus International.

Zach Holder scored off a Tommy Diamond assist to give the Vikings (9-2) the win.

Johnstown ties

Chance McGinnis and Agustin Escutia each scored for Johnstown (6-5-2) in a 2-2 tie against visiting Big Walnut.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Roundup: Watkins Memorial girls golf takes runner-up at sectional