FORT MYERS, Fla. Anna Claire Bridge was named ASUN Women's Golfer of the Week Thursday after earning her first career tournament win at the Jupiter Invite. Bridge fired a final-round 68, a career low, en route to capture the individual crown. On Tuesday, she won on the title on the final hole, paring the 18th to overcome a one-stroke deficit to win by one as the then event leader double-bogeyed.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO