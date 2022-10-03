Read full article on original website
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
WISH-TV
Indiana National Guard to be reimbursed $130K after Florida declines help following hurricane
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana National Guard says that Florida will reimburse $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with hurricane relief were turned away. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade returned to Indiana after the Florida National Guard turned away their help.
Purdue University student killed in dorm, roommate in custody
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed in a residence hall and his roommate was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. A university spokesperson confirmed a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall. According to the Purdue housing website, McCutcheon is an all-male dormitory. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m. According to Purdue […]
US News and World Report
DNA Used to ID Woman Killed in California 18 Years Ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff's officials are now asking for the public's help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed...
travelawaits.com
21 Incredible Indiana Food Trails To Satisfy Your Inner Foodie
The 21 food trails by the Indiana Foodways Alliance showcase authentic Indiana food culture. On these trails, you’ll find some of the best local food in the state. You’ll find almost any food you’re looking for on one of the trails, be it those pies the Midwest is famous for to the pork that Indiana is so well known for.
Rare mosquito-borne virus detected in Indiana
State health officials are warning people about a rare mosquito-borne virus that kills around a third of those infected.
vincennespbs.org
Possible frost this weekend
It is about to get colder across Indiana, especially in the mornings…. Matt Eckhoff with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says frost is possible Saturday and Sunday, which means if you have sensitive plants outside, you’ll want to cover them up or bring them inside. Weekend lows in...
Fox 59
This Indiana BMV branch will close next month
DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
Hurricane Ian flooded vehicles will soon be sold in Indiana
Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian will soon be cleaned up and sold in Indiana and other states, to unsuspecting car buyers.
‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call
Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis died of multiple sharp force traumatic injuries,” according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office. WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on […]
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
WIBC.com
NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana
STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic company moves U.S. headquarters to Indiana
Swiss orthopedic company Medartis has moved its U.S. headquarters to Warsaw, Ind., in the aftermath of acquiring Nextremity Solutions, which already had its headquarters set up in Warsaw Technology Park, according to an Oct. 4 report from InkFreeNews. Medartis has been in business for 25 years and manufactures head, face,...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis doctor honored for work with first responders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready. Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of...
Fox 59
Federal fugitive captured in Boone County after fleeing crash, police say
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Boone County captured a federal fugitive from Lafayette who tried to run away from the scene of a crash on I-65. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, to a crash on southbound I-65 near mile marker 129. They found an inverted vehicle and learned a person involved in the crash had run away from the scene.
Central Indiana rescue working to save most vulnerable dogs
INDIANAPOLIS — Animal shelters and rescues here in Indiana do whatever they can to save unwanted pets and find them loving homes. One rescue, Tails and Trails, is rescuing the most vulnerable, often those minutes from euthanasia. Mo Tibbetts started the nonprofit in 2014 to save the dogs that...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to beware of government imposter scams
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers about one of the most pernicious robocall frauds. Scammers pretend to call from government agencies like the Social Security Administration, the IRS, or Medicare, but it’s then later exposed as a scam. “It all starts with a seemingly harmless...
