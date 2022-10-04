ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
MaxPreps

High school volleyball rankings: Cornerstone Christian jumps to No. 3 in MaxPreps Top 25 after taking Nike TOC title

From Volleypalooza to the Nike TOC Southwest, Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) has been road and tournament warriors, winning both of those events and finishing runner-up in the Nike TOC Southeast national bracket. The Warriors, with a whopping 53 wins, moved up three spots in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school volleyball rankings after an impressive run this weekend in Phoenix that saw them beat SoCal powers Marymount (Los Angeles) and Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) in succession.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Prepare for a Seguin Showdown

(Seguin) – Guadalupe County does not have to wait until Thursday to enjoy some live action in the rodeo arena. This year, bull riders will get started one day early as the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo presents the BBR Backyard Bull Riding event. Tonight’s BBR event is dubbed “Where Legends Begin: 2022 Tour Open to the World.”
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Local
California Sports
foxsanantonio.com

Update on the UTSA smoke detector camera incident

SAN ANTONIO- Last week, information surfaced about the use of a fake smoke detector fitted with a camera being used inside an apartment at University Oaks. The UTSA Police Department has since searched for all on-campus living accommodations including Alvarez Hall, Chaparral Village, Chisholm Hall, Guadalupe Hall, and Laurel Village, to ensure that no other smoke detectors have been tampered with. The owners of the University Oaks and Campus Living Villages have also conducted searches. Nothing suspicious was identified at any of these locations.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA NIL Fund? PM Group to the rescue

Bob Wills' PM Group came up with $360-thousand which will help provide Name, Image and Likeness funds for 21 members of the football team for the rest of this season. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiac Arrest#Basketball Player#Cbs Sports#Usc#Cbs Story
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Steps to Take before Filing for a San Antonio Divorce

When divorce seems imminent, spouses may find themselves uncertain of how to proceed and what to expect from a Texas divorce. While each state sets forth the laws that may impact how a legal divorce dissolves the marriage, the Lone Star State has established specific legal procedures and steps that must be followed to begin and ultimately finalize a divorce.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
LOCKHART, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
portasouthjetty.com

Fundraiser set for Gaspard family after son involved in traffic accident

Dean Gaspard, son of Carrol and Eric Gaspard of Port Aransas and Falls City, was involved in a catastrophic car accident on Saturday, Sept. 24. He was traveling from San Antonio to Falls City to visit family. Carrol teaches the water exercise classes at the Port Aransas Community Park pool. Dean is at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New program supports San Antonio entrepreneurs

In an effort to support more local entrepreneurs, The Bank of San Antonio and Texas A&M University-San Antonio are hosting sessions for those looking to grow their business. Chief Marketing Officer for Texas Partners Bank Angelica Palm, and Owner of Salveo Direct Care, Dr. Monica Salas visit Fox News Midday to talk about the new program called STRIDE.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Fiery crash shuts down I-10 on San Antonio's Eastside

Both east and westbound lanes of I-10 at East Houston are shut down early Thursday morning following a crash. At 3:58 a.m. a vehicle went between both parts of the highway and ended up under the bridge on fire. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the major crash will affect commutes into the early morning. SAPD is asking San Antonio drivers to find an alternate route as the road closure will last for several hours. According to reports, the male driver of the vehicle was taken to SAMM-C in stable condition. 
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy