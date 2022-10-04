Read full article on original website
MaxPreps
High school volleyball rankings: Cornerstone Christian jumps to No. 3 in MaxPreps Top 25 after taking Nike TOC title
From Volleypalooza to the Nike TOC Southwest, Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) has been road and tournament warriors, winning both of those events and finishing runner-up in the Nike TOC Southeast national bracket. The Warriors, with a whopping 53 wins, moved up three spots in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school volleyball rankings after an impressive run this weekend in Phoenix that saw them beat SoCal powers Marymount (Los Angeles) and Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) in succession.
seguintoday.com
Prepare for a Seguin Showdown
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County does not have to wait until Thursday to enjoy some live action in the rodeo arena. This year, bull riders will get started one day early as the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo presents the BBR Backyard Bull Riding event. Tonight’s BBR event is dubbed “Where Legends Begin: 2022 Tour Open to the World.”
Miss Texas makes history as 1st Filipina American to win Miss USA
Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel made history this week as the first Filipina American to be crowned Miss USA. Gabriel, a 28-year-old fashion designer of San Antonio, Texas, will go on to represent the U.S. next year at the Miss Universe pageant. Gabriel said she designed her dress to pay tribute to her heritage and parents.
MySanAntonio: TikTok star Aj Rivas shares taco order, loves on San Antonio culture
Here's his go-to taco spot.
foxsanantonio.com
Update on the UTSA smoke detector camera incident
SAN ANTONIO- Last week, information surfaced about the use of a fake smoke detector fitted with a camera being used inside an apartment at University Oaks. The UTSA Police Department has since searched for all on-campus living accommodations including Alvarez Hall, Chaparral Village, Chisholm Hall, Guadalupe Hall, and Laurel Village, to ensure that no other smoke detectors have been tampered with. The owners of the University Oaks and Campus Living Villages have also conducted searches. Nothing suspicious was identified at any of these locations.
Depeche Mode to perform in San Antonio for 2023 world tour
Tickets go on sale Oct. 7.
San Antonio among the nation's politest cities, according to a recent report
Although several Texas cities ranked among America's most friendly, Houston was named one of the rudest.
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA NIL Fund? PM Group to the rescue
Bob Wills' PM Group came up with $360-thousand which will help provide Name, Image and Likeness funds for 21 members of the football team for the rest of this season. Here's more.
KSAT 12
Retired longtime Bexar County judge dies from injuries suffered in 2011 crash
SAN ANTONIO – A retired Bexar County judge died from injuries sustained in a 2011 crash caused by a drunken driver, according to a spokesperson. Karen Crouch, who served as the Bexar County Court at Law #10 judge, passed away on Tuesday at the PAM Health Specialty Hospital, where she was a patient. She was 62.
California-based group buys San Antonio's Three Star Bar, founded by cocktail guru Jeret Peña
The new owner, Pouring With Heart, doesn't plan big changes for the "dad bar" located near the Pearl.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Steps to Take before Filing for a San Antonio Divorce
When divorce seems imminent, spouses may find themselves uncertain of how to proceed and what to expect from a Texas divorce. While each state sets forth the laws that may impact how a legal divorce dissolves the marriage, the Lone Star State has established specific legal procedures and steps that must be followed to begin and ultimately finalize a divorce.
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
Video shows gunfire erupt in San Antonio neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — A deadly drive-by shooting has a far-west side neighborhood terrified. KENS 5 obtained video of the chaos when up to 100 roads were unloaded. The non-stop gunfire was caught on a door-bell camera. This happened on Bald Mountain Drive. Investigators say 25-year-old Novita Brazil was shot...
Teens will be held at least 10 days in deadly drive-by attack
SAN ANTONIO — For the next 10 days at least, two teens will remain in the juvenile detention center after being arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting attack that left an innocent woman dead and another victim with a gunshot wound. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the...
Food experts: Find the best tacos in the world at these Texas restaurants
What taco is best? Chicken, steak, pork, breakfast, well inherently yes, but no, the answer is Texas taco. Oops, sorry, "What is, Texas tacos."
foxsanantonio.com
Dachtoberfest returns to San Antonio area with dozens of dachshunds
HELOTES, Texas – There can only be one wiener!. Dachtoberfest is returning to the San Antonio area and our favorite sausage shaped dogs are ready to hit the tracks!. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. Dogs...
portasouthjetty.com
Fundraiser set for Gaspard family after son involved in traffic accident
Dean Gaspard, son of Carrol and Eric Gaspard of Port Aransas and Falls City, was involved in a catastrophic car accident on Saturday, Sept. 24. He was traveling from San Antonio to Falls City to visit family. Carrol teaches the water exercise classes at the Port Aransas Community Park pool. Dean is at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio […]
foxsanantonio.com
New program supports San Antonio entrepreneurs
In an effort to support more local entrepreneurs, The Bank of San Antonio and Texas A&M University-San Antonio are hosting sessions for those looking to grow their business. Chief Marketing Officer for Texas Partners Bank Angelica Palm, and Owner of Salveo Direct Care, Dr. Monica Salas visit Fox News Midday to talk about the new program called STRIDE.
Fiery crash shuts down I-10 on San Antonio's Eastside
Both east and westbound lanes of I-10 at East Houston are shut down early Thursday morning following a crash. At 3:58 a.m. a vehicle went between both parts of the highway and ended up under the bridge on fire. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the major crash will affect commutes into the early morning. SAPD is asking San Antonio drivers to find an alternate route as the road closure will last for several hours. According to reports, the male driver of the vehicle was taken to SAMM-C in stable condition.
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
