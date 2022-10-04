Read full article on original website
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Episcopal RB Braeden George
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Episcopal Knights are playing this season with inspiring memories of the late Jimmy Williams, who passed away this summer at the age of 43. So, perhaps, it’s fitting that a two-way threat at both running back and defensive back, like Williams used to be, sparked the Knights to a comeback win over Ascension Catholic at home on Friday, Sept. 30.
