Read full article on original website
Related
The Top 4 Most Expensive Restaurant Meals in Yakima
It's bound to happen. You are on a date in a restaurant somewhere and you or your date thinks, "I'll have the most expensive thing on the menu!" Well, maybe once you look over this list you will save up your coins and treat yourself or someone special to one of the most expensive restaurant meals in Yakima!
Don’t Miss Yakima’s Incredible Chalk Art Fest 2022 This Saturday!
It's the most wonderful time of year and free activities for the community are all the rage! Searching for something to get into Saturday, October 8th 2022? Come on down to view the talented artists at the Downtown Yakima's Chalk Art Fest 2022! This free event is stunning and so much fun!
Looking for an Adventure? Try First Fridays in Downtown Yakima
If you're searching for something exciting to do for your first weekend of October, baby how about you kick things off with First Fridays in Downtown Yakima? There are loads of activities and offerings, free classes, and beyond! The only question that remains is, what will you do first?. First...
Beautiful 7 Acre Outlook Home for Sale Featuring Indoor Pool
Do you enjoy taking a dip in the pool all year round? While others will be closing up their patios soon, this beautiful home for sale in Outlook, WA features stunning open concepts and an indoor pool fit for Olympic swimmers and Marco polo enthusiasts!. Stunning 7-Acre Home Featuring Panoramic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Needing FREE Clothes/Hygiene Items Yakima? New Spot to Recharge!
Having everything you need is a luxury I hope everyone gets to experience at some point in their lives. For most, the pay check to pay check lifestyle is the norm. Are you in need of some basic essentials? Taking a moment to get the items you need could make all the difference and Barth Clinic in Yakima is excited to announce a new FREE resource to the community The Evelyn Ann Center.
5 Reasons you Have to Check out Spirit Of Halloween
Spirit Of Halloween has been that store everyone goes to get their costumes, or even build a costume off of different things they find around the store. Over the years they've gotten bigger and bigger making deals with tv, movies, and even video games to make costumes. They take it...
Savor the Breathtaking Views and Clear Trails of THIS Washington Lake
This recommendation comes from a co-worker. If you're looking for a great place to hike in Washington, check out Dusty Lake, near Quincy. Stunning views await you, at Crater, Potholes, and Frenchman Coulees.You'll need a Discover Pass to cover your entry fee. Why you should visit Dusty Lake. There is...
Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy
Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 11 and 41
“I would be mad, I’d really be mad,” said one downtown Yakima employee as pay-to-park is in the works
YAKIMA, Wash. — Many small business employees downtown said they fear losing customers and paying for parking themselves. Parking lots and on-street parking may require payment around downtown Yakima. City council members are hosting a public discussion at next week’s meeting. “I would be mad, I’d really be...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park” Already Having Positive Impact on Homeless Issue
The City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park,” which opened at the end of September to assist the area’s homeless population, has proven to be a successful solution to a difficult problem thus far. The park, which is located at 1450 South Wenatchee Avenue next to the Wenatchee...
ncwlife.com
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
Our Top 5 Haunted Houses to check out for Halloween
It's the perfect time of year to hang out with goblins and ghouls while enjoying the spooky aesthetic of some fantastic haunted houses in the Pacific North West. If you're looking for some good scares or just a fun place for the kids to hang out we have them all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Water Line Work Slows Yakima Traffic Thursday
Yakima City crews have been busy this week with a lot of water line work before the cold weather arrives in the valley. More water line work happens Thursday that will result in traffic restrictions. City officials say the work hapens on North 16th Avenue between Madison Avenue and Hathaway Street from 5:00 am 3:30 pm, Thursday. The work will result in traffic being limited to one lane in both directions in the project area.
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
Saturday UTV Crash Kills Two in Yakima
A Saturday morning crash in Yakima resulted in the deaths of two people. Yakima Police say and officer spotted the Polaris RZR UTV vehicle driving on River Road From 40th Avenue early Saturday morning and tried to stop the vehicle after it appeared the driver was racing in the area. But the side-by-side UTV (ultimate terrain vehicle) driver took off at a high speed through the warehouse area leading to River Road near 27th Ave. The officer stopped the chase and later found the vehicle crashed in the area after the driver struck a BNSF Railway embankment.
Ex jail guard going to prison for smuggling drugs, phones to Tri-Cities inmates
“Law enforcement will not tolerate the very few who dishonor their badge ....,” said U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer.
nbcrightnow.com
ATV collision kills two young adults in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two young adults were killed in an ATV collision around 1 a.m. on October 1, 2022 around River Road near 27th Avenue. An officer with the Yakima Police Department noted the 2022 Polaris RZR Wheeled ATV speeding east on River Road around 40th Avenue, reporting it might have been racing another vehicle.
nbcrightnow.com
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours
BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
SOLD OUT Comedy Star Chris Tucker at Legends Do You Want Tickets?
What do you do when one of the funniest comedians of the past 25 years sells out his show at Legends Casino Hotel before you've had a chance to buy tickets?. Well, you've come to the right place to find out, because we have some we'd love to give away!
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0