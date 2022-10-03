Having everything you need is a luxury I hope everyone gets to experience at some point in their lives. For most, the pay check to pay check lifestyle is the norm. Are you in need of some basic essentials? Taking a moment to get the items you need could make all the difference and Barth Clinic in Yakima is excited to announce a new FREE resource to the community The Evelyn Ann Center.

