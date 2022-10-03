ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

The Top 4 Most Expensive Restaurant Meals in Yakima

It's bound to happen. You are on a date in a restaurant somewhere and you or your date thinks, "I'll have the most expensive thing on the menu!" Well, maybe once you look over this list you will save up your coins and treat yourself or someone special to one of the most expensive restaurant meals in Yakima!
Beautiful 7 Acre Outlook Home for Sale Featuring Indoor Pool

Do you enjoy taking a dip in the pool all year round? While others will be closing up their patios soon, this beautiful home for sale in Outlook, WA features stunning open concepts and an indoor pool fit for Olympic swimmers and Marco polo enthusiasts!. Stunning 7-Acre Home Featuring Panoramic...
Needing FREE Clothes/Hygiene Items Yakima? New Spot to Recharge!

Having everything you need is a luxury I hope everyone gets to experience at some point in their lives. For most, the pay check to pay check lifestyle is the norm. Are you in need of some basic essentials? Taking a moment to get the items you need could make all the difference and Barth Clinic in Yakima is excited to announce a new FREE resource to the community The Evelyn Ann Center.
5 Reasons you Have to Check out Spirit Of Halloween

Spirit Of Halloween has been that store everyone goes to get their costumes, or even build a costume off of different things they find around the store. Over the years they've gotten bigger and bigger making deals with tv, movies, and even video games to make costumes. They take it...
Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy

Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam

A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
Our Top 5 Haunted Houses to check out for Halloween

It's the perfect time of year to hang out with goblins and ghouls while enjoying the spooky aesthetic of some fantastic haunted houses in the Pacific North West. If you're looking for some good scares or just a fun place for the kids to hang out we have them all.
Water Line Work Slows Yakima Traffic Thursday

Yakima City crews have been busy this week with a lot of water line work before the cold weather arrives in the valley. More water line work happens Thursday that will result in traffic restrictions. City officials say the work hapens on North 16th Avenue between Madison Avenue and Hathaway Street from 5:00 am 3:30 pm, Thursday. The work will result in traffic being limited to one lane in both directions in the project area.
Saturday UTV Crash Kills Two in Yakima

A Saturday morning crash in Yakima resulted in the deaths of two people. Yakima Police say and officer spotted the Polaris RZR UTV vehicle driving on River Road From 40th Avenue early Saturday morning and tried to stop the vehicle after it appeared the driver was racing in the area. But the side-by-side UTV (ultimate terrain vehicle) driver took off at a high speed through the warehouse area leading to River Road near 27th Ave. The officer stopped the chase and later found the vehicle crashed in the area after the driver struck a BNSF Railway embankment.
ATV collision kills two young adults in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two young adults were killed in an ATV collision around 1 a.m. on October 1, 2022 around River Road near 27th Avenue. An officer with the Yakima Police Department noted the 2022 Polaris RZR Wheeled ATV speeding east on River Road around 40th Avenue, reporting it might have been racing another vehicle.
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
