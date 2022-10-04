Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
ComicBook
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
ringsidenews.com
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
Kevin Nash’s Net Worth in 2022
Kevin Nash is a retired professional wrestler most well-known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Also known for his in-ring name Diesel, he was one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo), one of the greatest wrestling stables in history. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Kevin Nash’s net worth in 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Turns On Izzy
On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy. Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at...
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Jury's Decision In Randy Orton Tattoo Trial
The lawsuit against WWE and the developers and publishers of the WWE 2K video game series over their use of Randy Orton's real-life tattoos has come to a close. While a jury did rule in favor of tattoo artist Catherine Alexander this past Friday, the victory is not as clear-cut as it may seem on the surface.
NFL・
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looks Like A Major WWE Superstar Might Return At Extreme Rules
A major WWE superstar may be headed to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to recent speculation.
PWMania
Bayley Trolls a Young Fan Who Brought a Sign for Her at WWE RAW
When Bayley performed as a babyface in WWE NXT and on the main roster, both of which are where she had a great deal of success, she was once held up as an example for younger fans to follow and follow. Since she is a heel now, she is free to have fun with the younger fans.
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Told The Undertaker To Stop Hanging Out With WWE Hall Of Famer
The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, and now that his career is over he and his peers have been sharing some interesting stories about his life behind the scenes. When Taker joined WWE he started traveling with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
wrestlinginc.com
Alicia Fox Gets Engaged And Shows Off Tattoos
Alicia Fox has been away from the public eye since she retired from professional wrestling in 2019 but the former WWE Superstar has popped back up on the grid today with some wonderful news. Fox's significant other took to Instagram to share news of the couple's engagement. "Yesterday was a...
wrestlingrumors.net
Longtime WWE Name Gone From Company After 14 Year Tenure
He was a big deal. There are all kinds of people who work together to make WWE programming a success. While the wrestlers are the ones who get the most attention, several other people are there to make the show come together as well. Some of these people will almost never get any recognition and now one of them is departing the company after a long time.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
wrestlingrumors.net
Kurt Angle Reveals Why WWE Legend Was Let Go
That would be a good reason. WWE has long since used a series of legends to boost up their modern roster. With so many current famous names throughout WWE’s history they have quite the selection to pick from. There have been some great successes over the years but sometimes these things just do not work out. It seems that was the situation with one of the biggest names in WWE history.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara
A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
wrestlinginc.com
Commentary Change Reportedly Coming To WWE Raw
There could be a major shake-up at the "WWE Raw" commentary table this coming Monday, according to WrestleVotes. The Twitter account, which claims to have "inside sources" within WWE, has revealed that fans can "expect a commentary change" on the season premiere edition of the red brand show, taking place this Monday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. WrestleVotes did not disclose any further details in regard to what changes are likely to occur to the commentary team, or whether the positions of current "Raw" announcers Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton are currently in doubt. The account disclosed that other aspects of "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" are expected to be altered this week, but did not reveal which elements would be changed.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Ring Announcer Dasha Kuret Was Skeptical Of Wrestler's Nickname
Sometimes a wrestler's nickname can be hard to believe, even for those who are in the industry. That's exactly what happened during a recent episode of "AEW: Dark Elevation." The show featured a singles match between Brian Cage and Tracy Williams. Williams' nickname is "Hot Sauce," but as referee Bryce...
Comments / 1