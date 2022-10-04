Read full article on original website
Related
berkeleyside.org
The 2022 Berkeley gunfire map
Berkeley has had at least 38 confirmed gunfire calls in 2022. Berkeleyside created the 2022 Berkeley gunfire map to track what happened. As of Oct. 6, two people had been killed and 11 had been wounded in shootings in Berkeley this year. Click the rectangle in the upper left corner...
Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
eastcountytoday.net
Concord Police Take Subject into Custody After Sunvalley Mall Locked Down
The Concord Police Department responded to the Sunvalley Shopping Center at approximently 2:45 pm after a person was carrying some type of bag with the threat of using a firearm. By 4:40 pm, the suspect was taken into custody. The incident prompted a large police response including the Concord Police,...
crimevoice.com
Guitar Teacher Held for $2,225,000 Bond on Child Molestation Charges
SAN RAMON — A San Francisco Bay Area guitar teacher is in custody in lieu of $2,225,000 bond for allegedly molesting children. His company Guitar Confidence Inc. offers private in-home guitar lessons in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Solano counties. Allegations against Rex Lee Bell, 69...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Hundreds of tips coming in for serial killings linked to Stockton and Oakland
Search for Serial Killer: Emotional town-hall meeting held in Stockton. Stockton's police chief disclosed new information about a suspected serial killer at a town-hall meeting Wednesday. The community is rattled by the killer's shooting deaths of five people in Stockton and one in Oakland. About 100 people attended the meeting.
Police: 1 arrested for robbery, attempted murder at Smart and Final
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Antioch, accused by police of stabbing a 58-year-old man in a robbery at a Smart and Final location, according to a press release. Officers responded at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery at 2638 Sommersville Road. When they arrived, they found […]
californiaexaminer.net
Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say
On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
New clues give hope to loved ones in unsolved killing of Oakland restaurant owner
OAKLAND – One of Oakland's unsolved homicide cases involves a restaurant owner who was gunned down in front of his young child while closing up his restaurant back in May. New information released by Oakland Police is giving the family some hope the killer is caught soon, but it doesn't ease the suffering they're enduring. At Lucky Three Seven, a popular Filipino food joint in the heart of Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood, Mark Legaspi and Malinda Bun are reminded almost every day of the exact spot where Jun Anabo was killed. Five months have passed since Bun held her boyfriend dying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Prisoners help save woman’s life after stabbing in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
californiaexaminer.net
Police Seek 3 Suspects In Brothers’ Murder
Two brothers from Berkeley were shot and murdered on Saturday night while celebrating a family member’s birthday in North Oakland, police said Monday. Three suspects are still being sought in connection with the killing. A contribution page states that Angel Sotelo Garcia, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were...
Man charged with hate crimes for attacking, robbing more than dozen Bay Area Hindu women
In some cases, it's believed he broke women's arms and beat their husbands for their gold jewelry, which are a sacred part of Hindu culture. With a number of Indian holidays and festivals coming up, spreading awareness is crucial, according to the Hindu American Foundation.
Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
Oakland family mourns father shot, killed trying to stop catalytic converter theft
"You already had the catalytic converter. Why did you shoot my dad?" The family of a man shot and killed outside of his house says he was trying to stop catalytic converter thieves.
Man arrested in San Leandro after allegedly firing shot at police
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged an Oakland man Monday with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an armed robbery in San Leandro late last month when the suspect allegedly fired a single shot at police. San Leandro police responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. Sept. 26 […]
San Leandro police arrest armed robbery suspect accused of shooting at officers
SAN LEANDRO – The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged an Oakland man Monday with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an armed robbery in San Leandro late last month when the suspect allegedly fired a single shot at police.San Leandro police responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. Sept. 26 of an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 300 block of East 14th Street. The suspect, spotted by witnesses across the street from the store, fled the scene on foot and fired a shot at officers, who were not struck by the gunfire.The suspect --...
East Oakland fatal hit-and-run Hegenberger
OAKLAND – A woman died following a hit-and-run collision Monday night along a main thoroughfare in East Oakland, police said Tuesday. Officers responded at 9:49 p.m. to the collision along Hegenberger Road near Hamilton Street. Officers located a person who was critically injured, according to police. She was on the center median south of the intersection, police said. Paramedics tried to save the woman's life, but she died there, according to police. A preliminary police investigation shows that the woman was crossing Hegenberger Road outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle traveling south on Hegenberger hit her.A new law in...
Eville eye
Shooting Victim Flees across Emeryville Border after Gunfire at House Party Claims Two Lives
* WARNING: This story contains image(s) that some readers might find disturbing *. A shooting at a house party across the Oakland border left two dead and two wounded on Saturday evening. According to reports, the shooting occurred at an AirBnB rental on the 950 block of Apgar Street that...
Arrest made in Monday Hayward homicide
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed in a shooting in Hayward Monday morning, the Hayward Police Department (HPD) said. Hayward resident Zechariah Fisher, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police responded to the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard at about 5:54 a.m. for the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim […]
Comments / 0