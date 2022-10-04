ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Berkeley gunfire map

Berkeley has had at least 38 confirmed gunfire calls in 2022. Berkeleyside created the 2022 Berkeley gunfire map to track what happened. As of Oct. 6, two people had been killed and 11 had been wounded in shootings in Berkeley this year. Click the rectangle in the upper left corner...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
CONCORD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Concord Police Take Subject into Custody After Sunvalley Mall Locked Down

The Concord Police Department responded to the Sunvalley Shopping Center at approximently 2:45 pm after a person was carrying some type of bag with the threat of using a firearm. By 4:40 pm, the suspect was taken into custody. The incident prompted a large police response including the Concord Police,...
CONCORD, CA
crimevoice.com

Guitar Teacher Held for $2,225,000 Bond on Child Molestation Charges

SAN RAMON — A San Francisco Bay Area guitar teacher is in custody in lieu of $2,225,000 bond for allegedly molesting children. His company Guitar Confidence Inc. offers private in-home guitar lessons in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Solano counties. Allegations against Rex Lee Bell, 69...
SAN RAMON, CA
foxla.com

Hundreds of tips coming in for serial killings linked to Stockton and Oakland

Search for Serial Killer: Emotional town-hall meeting held in Stockton. Stockton's police chief disclosed new information about a suspected serial killer at a town-hall meeting Wednesday. The community is rattled by the killer's shooting deaths of five people in Stockton and one in Oakland. About 100 people attended the meeting.
OAKLAND, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say

On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

New clues give hope to loved ones in unsolved killing of Oakland restaurant owner

OAKLAND – One of Oakland's unsolved homicide cases involves a restaurant owner who was gunned down in front of his young child while closing up his restaurant back in May. New information released by Oakland Police is giving the family some hope the killer is caught soon, but it doesn't ease the suffering they're enduring.  At Lucky Three Seven, a popular Filipino food joint in the heart of Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood, Mark Legaspi and Malinda Bun are reminded almost every day of the exact spot where Jun Anabo was killed. Five months have passed since Bun held her boyfriend dying...
OAKLAND, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Police Seek 3 Suspects In Brothers’ Murder

Two brothers from Berkeley were shot and murdered on Saturday night while celebrating a family member’s birthday in North Oakland, police said Monday. Three suspects are still being sought in connection with the killing. A contribution page states that Angel Sotelo Garcia, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Leandro police arrest armed robbery suspect accused of shooting at officers

SAN LEANDRO – The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged an Oakland man Monday with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an armed robbery in San Leandro late last month when the suspect allegedly fired a single shot at police.San Leandro police responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. Sept. 26 of an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 300 block of East 14th Street. The suspect, spotted by witnesses across the street from the store, fled the scene on foot and fired a shot at officers, who were not struck by the gunfire.The suspect --...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Oakland fatal hit-and-run Hegenberger

OAKLAND – A woman died following a hit-and-run collision Monday night along a main thoroughfare in East Oakland, police said Tuesday. Officers responded at 9:49 p.m. to the collision along Hegenberger Road near Hamilton Street. Officers located a person who was critically injured, according to police. She was on the center median south of the intersection, police said. Paramedics tried to save the woman's life, but she died there, according to police. A preliminary police investigation shows that the woman was crossing Hegenberger Road outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle traveling south on Hegenberger hit her.A new law in...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in Monday Hayward homicide

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed in a shooting in Hayward Monday morning, the Hayward Police Department (HPD) said. Hayward resident Zechariah Fisher, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police responded to the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard at about 5:54 a.m. for the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim […]
HAYWARD, CA

