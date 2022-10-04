Read full article on original website
WebMD
Sore Throat Becoming Dominant COVID Symptom: Reports
Oct. 4, 2022 – Having a sore throat is becoming a dominant symptom of COVID-19 infection, with fever and loss of smell becoming less common, according to recent reports in the U.K. The shift could be a cause of concern for the fall. As the main symptoms of the...
The end to mandatory Covid isolation is a gut punch for medically vulnerable Australians
Last week’s announcement that the government intends to end mandatory isolation requirements was a gut punch for medically vulnerable people, especially towards the end of a long hard year that exposed what many felt was a disconnect between reality and the decisions of governments and public health authorities. More...
Fifty million people now trapped in modern slavery in a ‘surge of exploitation’
New estimates say the past five years has seen 10m more people enslaved and millions more children forced into early marriage
rsvplive.ie
Expert warns of new top Covid-19 symptom as new wave hits the country
An expert has warned that there is a new top Covid-19 symptom as a new wave hits Ireland and the UK. Professor Tim Spector, co-founder of the Covid ZOE app, is telling the public to be aware as some previously common symptoms are no longer the ones you should be looking out for.
BBC
HIV: How 175 British children were infected with disease
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, according to documents from the national archives seen by BBC News. Some of the families affected are giving evidence at a public inquiry into what has been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.
Another COVID-19 variant could emerge this winter, Fauci says
NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that "we should not be surprised" if a new COVID-19 variant emerges this winter. Driving the news: "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said during an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.
France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official
PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - France has entered an eighth wave of the COVID-19 virus, as the winter season approaches, said a leading French health official. "Yes, we are in this eighth wave," said Brigitte Autran, who is a member of the government's vaccination strategic board.
Don't pitch those masks! New COVID surge in U.K. shows what's waiting for us this fall
I don't know what it's like in your neck of the woods, but here in our small town on the edge of the Poconos, fall is finally here. It's nippy in the mornings and doesn't get above 60 on some days, and only rarely brushes against 70. The sun is a little lower in the sky every day; people are wearing their quilted Carhartts and fleece Patagonias, and lined boots can't be far away.
BBC
Electricity: NI could face blackouts by 2024, officials say
Northern Ireland could face electricity blackouts in 2024 and 2025 unless action is taken, the grid operator has warned. The details are contained in the annual capacity statement from System Operator NI (SONI). SONI says the issue centres on Kilroot power station and environmental permits which limit its operating hours.
BBC
Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97
The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
BBC
Home Office suspends ex-Met officer over racist WhatsApp chat
An immigration official at the Home Office has been suspended after a BBC investigation revealed he had been posting racist content on WhatsApp. Rob Lewis, an ex-Metropolitan Police officer, is understood to have created the group chat, which also included other former Met police officers. BBC Newsnight has seen racist...
BBC
JK Rowling joins protest over Scottish gender bill
Author JK Rowling has supported a protest rally by wearing a T-shirt calling Scotland's first minister a "destroyer of women's rights". The author tweeted a picture of herself as demonstrators gathered outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Hundreds of people protested against gender recognition legislation proposed by the Scottish government.
Student households at University of York will receive £150 payments as part of £6m package to help with cost-of-living
A Russell Group university has become the first to give students struggling with the cost-of-living crisis an energy grant. The University of York announced that £150 would be given to student households who are finding it difficult to pay their bills as part of a £6 million package to support those youngsters most in need.
WebMD
Death of Son Reinforces Flu Vaccination Message
Oct. 4, 2022 – Brent called his dad, Jeb Teichman, MD, in November 2019 saying he had felt sick for the past 3 days. The otherwise healthy 29-year-old had a cough, sore throat, and was running a fever. “It was what the CDC would call classic influenza-like illness,” Jeb...
News-Medical.net
The duration of the infectious stage of individuals infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant
In a recent study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases, researchers demonstrated clinical features and infectivity of the currently dominant severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variant of concern (VOC) Omicron, compared to Delta, the previously dominant VOC. Background. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency confirmed 11 cases...
healio.com
Split dosing of COVID-19 vaccines provides antibody responses
All the subjects regardless of dosing experienced significant increases in postvaccination mean fluorescent immunity levels of receptor binding domain (RBD) protein and spike protein 1 (S1). Patients receiving split and conventional doses experienced no differences in antibody responsiveness for RBD or S1. Participants tolerated split dosing well without any significant...
World Cup 2022: No vaccine requirement, but regular COVID-19 testing recommended for players
Men's World Cup organizers have requested that players undergo COVID-19 tests every two days while in Qatar for the 2022 tournament, sources familiar with recent guidance distributed to teams told Yahoo Sports. Players will not have to be vaccinated, nor will they have to quarantine upon arrival, according to the...
BBC
Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police
Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
BBC
Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims
A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
