Public Health

WebMD

Sore Throat Becoming Dominant COVID Symptom: Reports

Oct. 4, 2022 – Having a sore throat is becoming a dominant symptom of COVID-19 infection, with fever and loss of smell becoming less common, according to recent reports in the U.K. The shift could be a cause of concern for the fall. As the main symptoms of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Science And Technology#Covid#Uk
BBC

HIV: How 175 British children were infected with disease

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, according to documents from the national archives seen by BBC News. Some of the families affected are giving evidence at a public inquiry into what has been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.
WORLD
Axios

Another COVID-19 variant could emerge this winter, Fauci says

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that "we should not be surprised" if a new COVID-19 variant emerges this winter. Driving the news: "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said during an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

Don't pitch those masks! New COVID surge in U.K. shows what's waiting for us this fall

I don't know what it's like in your neck of the woods, but here in our small town on the edge of the Poconos, fall is finally here. It's nippy in the mornings and doesn't get above 60 on some days, and only rarely brushes against 70. The sun is a little lower in the sky every day; people are wearing their quilted Carhartts and fleece Patagonias, and lined boots can't be far away.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Electricity: NI could face blackouts by 2024, officials say

Northern Ireland could face electricity blackouts in 2024 and 2025 unless action is taken, the grid operator has warned. The details are contained in the annual capacity statement from System Operator NI (SONI). SONI says the issue centres on Kilroot power station and environmental permits which limit its operating hours.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97

The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
POLITICS
BBC

Home Office suspends ex-Met officer over racist WhatsApp chat

An immigration official at the Home Office has been suspended after a BBC investigation revealed he had been posting racist content on WhatsApp. Rob Lewis, an ex-Metropolitan Police officer, is understood to have created the group chat, which also included other former Met police officers. BBC Newsnight has seen racist...
SOCIETY
BBC

JK Rowling joins protest over Scottish gender bill

Author JK Rowling has supported a protest rally by wearing a T-shirt calling Scotland's first minister a "destroyer of women's rights". The author tweeted a picture of herself as demonstrators gathered outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Hundreds of people protested against gender recognition legislation proposed by the Scottish government.
WORLD
WebMD

Death of Son Reinforces Flu Vaccination Message

Oct. 4, 2022 – Brent called his dad, Jeb Teichman, MD, in November 2019 saying he had felt sick for the past 3 days. The otherwise healthy 29-year-old had a cough, sore throat, and was running a fever. “It was what the CDC would call classic influenza-like illness,” Jeb...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Medical.net

The duration of the infectious stage of individuals infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

In a recent study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases, researchers demonstrated clinical features and infectivity of the currently dominant severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variant of concern (VOC) Omicron, compared to Delta, the previously dominant VOC. Background. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency confirmed 11 cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

Split dosing of COVID-19 vaccines provides antibody responses

All the subjects regardless of dosing experienced significant increases in postvaccination mean fluorescent immunity levels of receptor binding domain (RBD) protein and spike protein 1 (S1). Patients receiving split and conventional doses experienced no differences in antibody responsiveness for RBD or S1. Participants tolerated split dosing well without any significant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police

Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims

A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
TRAVEL
HackerNoon

Introducing Immunify.life.

In recent years, team members from the Immunify.life team have conducted critical research opportunities in improved healthcare, specifically infectious diseases in Africa and Asia. Activities have included participating in government strategy workshops and developing and field testing Cloud based medical record systems. Africa’s challenging healthcare system:. Billions of dollars...
HEALTH

