HOUSTON, Texas -- For the women who work at Lena's Asian Kitchen, it's much more than just a job - it's a second chance at a brighter future. Lena's Asian Kitchen is a healthy meal prep service with a full menu of Asian comfort cuisine. But this Houston business does much more than deliver fresh, pre-cooked meals. It also delivers hope to survivors of domestic violence.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO