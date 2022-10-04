Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
Houston chef serves up fresh start to domestic abuse survivors
HOUSTON, Texas -- For the women who work at Lena's Asian Kitchen, it's much more than just a job - it's a second chance at a brighter future. Lena's Asian Kitchen is a healthy meal prep service with a full menu of Asian comfort cuisine. But this Houston business does much more than deliver fresh, pre-cooked meals. It also delivers hope to survivors of domestic violence.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Sugarplum Bakery fuses American and Pakistani treats
SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Amna Khalique never imagined shed open her own bakery. The Pakistani-American graduated from the University of Houston before moving back to Pakistan and working as a journalist there. She moved back to the U.S. with her family. After the birth of her children, Khalique wanted a creative outlet and started baking treats in her kitchen.
