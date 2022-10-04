Read full article on original website
‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: New Black Panther Emerges in Sequel After King T’Challa’s Death
The latest trailer for Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel gives the best look yet at the new Black Panther. The trailer, as it tells the emotional story of the loss of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character, the son king, T’Challa, also teases the next Black Panther, while not directly revealing the new protector of the African nation of Wakanda.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Shakes Up 'Armor Wars': Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)Marvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Reveals First Full Look At New Black Panther Suit
The full-length trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here, and it’s even more action-packed and emotional than we expected. Marvel released the latest trailer of the Black Panther sequel on October 3, just a little over a month before the highly-anticipated film is released in theaters. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus
If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
BET
Trailers Dropped!: Will Smith Is Back With His First Film Post-Oscars In ‘Emancipation’ & Who Will Be The New Black Panther in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Two big films are set to drop soon, and the trailers will have you craving more. First, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just dropped its second official trailer for the highly anticipated film, adding more color to the story for fans. In the beginning, we see Angela Bassett dressed in all-white,...
"Great British Bake Off" Did A "Mexican Week" Episode, And Fans Are Frustrated With How It Was Handled
The episode seemingly boiled Mexican culture down to sombreros, maracas, tacos, and "Juan" jokes.
Black-Owned Coffee Brand Partners With Marvel Studios for Special-Edition ‘Wakanda Forever’ Packaging
Coffee lovers can welcome Marvel characters as a part of their morning routines. BLK & Bold, a Black-owned, Iowa-based coffee roaster, created by besties Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson, is partnering with Marvel Studios. According to Blk & Bold, the roastery, located in Des Moines, is officially a licensed partner...
Pear Nova Drops Its First ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Luxury Faux Nail Collection
Pear Nova has teamed up with Marvel to bring their customers a collection of luxury faux nails that feature exotic, Wakanda-inspired designs.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are feeling fiendish for Namor’s feet after ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer
All eyes are fixated not on the Black Panther reveal in the latest Wakanda Forever trailer, but instead on Namor’s delightful little tootie-foots. Marvel’s first mutant is making a splash online not for his built physique, his lovely bit of facial hair, or his incredible use of a spear; but for his feet. Staying true to his comic origins, he keeps his winged feet which he’s adorned since his first ever appearance. It’s somewhat of a surprise, but the fans are feeling frisky with the confirmation.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 9/26/2022 (Store Facade Collapses, Fuzzy Pink Spirit Jersey, Alligator Loki Plush, & More)
Hello, Hollywood! We’re out exploring the streets of Disney’s Hollywood Studios before Hurricane Ian makes an appearance. Join us as we find new merchandise, check on attraction wait times, and more. Everybody wave good morning to our favorite Disney Ducks, Donald and Daisy!. The store facade of Keystone...
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer
Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
Channel 3000
Halloween display with levitating ‘Stranger Things’ character to reopen after complaint
After a viral “Stranger Things” Halloween display in the Chicago suburbs was shut down due to a neighbor’s complaint, the family behind it has been given the OK to reopen it this weekend. After the homeowners opened the display to crowds, a neighbor became upset with all...
‘Cobra Kai’ Edges ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ On Nielsen Streaming Chart; Four Services Surpass 1B Minutes Of Viewing For First Time
Cobra Kai topped the Nielsen streaming chart for the week of September 5 to 11, as titles from four competing streaming services surpassed 1 billion minutes of viewing for the first time. The fifth season of Netflix’s Karate Kid reboot drew more than 1.7 billion minutes of streaming from 50 available episodes. Sony Pictures Television’s series started out as a YouTube Original before shifting to Netflix. Despite the nostalgic Gen X center of the audience, about 20% of viewers are between 18 and 34 years old, with another 35% between 35 and 49, Nielsen said. Thor: Love and Thunder, making its debut...
Cierto Tequila Awarded Eight Medals at the 2022 San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded an unmatched eight (8) medals at the 2022 San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge (SDIWSC). The SDIWSC awarded Cierto one (1) Platinum medal, five (5) Gold medals and two (2) Silver medals – surpassing all other tequila brands. “San Diego is one of the biggest tequila markets in the world and home to some of the industry’s most respected experts. We take pride in this recognition of Cierto’s incredible quality from the SDIWSC, which honors the craftsmanship of our distillers and growers,” remarks Jim Ruane, Cierto Tequila’s Chief Growth Officer. With these new honors, Cierto has won five hundred fourteen (514) international medals and awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006006006/en/ Cierto Tequila Awarded Eight Medals at the 2022 San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge (Graphic: Business Wire)
This Woman Re-Creates Recipes People Have Left On Their Gravestones, And It’s Helping Others Find Comfort In Death
"I'm personally very afraid of my own mortality. I think the gravestone recipes kind of lend itself to talking about really hard topics in an easier way."
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Looks Like a Powerful Celebration of Women Warriors
It’s safe to say that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be an emotional watch. The follow-up to Marvel’s massively successful, most critically acclaimed movie of all time has been five years in the making. In that time, it was hit with an unprecedented setback: leading man Chadwick Boseman, aka Prince T’Challa (Black Panther) himself, died of cancer in 2020. Production on the sequel had not yet begun.Losing your star is never easy, especially when they have a role deeply entrenched in the biggest cinematic franchise ever. But director Ryan Coogler appears to have harnessed that deep sadness to create something...
ComicBook
Black Panther Double Feature: Marvel's Black Panther Returning to Theaters With Wakanda Forever
This November, return to the world of Wakanda with a back-to-back Black Panther double feature. AMC Theatres is hosting the one-night-only double feature fan event on Thursday, November 10th, making attendees among the first to see Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With a total runtime of 5 hours and 25 minutes, witness King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) rise to the throne in 2018's Black Panther before the Wakandans — Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) — defend their nation from a rival king who surfaces years later in Wakanda Forever.
WDW News Today
More Fantasyland Fight Drama – WDWNT Catches Star of Disney+ Marvel Series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ in Theme Park Brawl
This summer, two families made national news when they got into hand-to-hand combat in the middle of Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland over an alleged bump in a ride queue, but new records indicated an up-and-coming Disney actor and his family appear to be among those involved in the fight at Disney World. His mother was arrested.
Quinta Brunson Once Corrected a Universal Studios Lot Tour Guide on a ‘Jaws’ Fact
'Abbott Elementary' star and creator Quinta Brunson told a story from her early days in Los Angeles. Learn how she schooled a Universal Studios lot tour guide.
Chadwick Boseman's death led 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler to consider quitting Hollywood
The August, 2020 death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman stunned friends and fans, who learned only then that he'd been suffering privately with terminal colon cancer. One of these was Boseman's friend and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who tells Entertainment Weekly the unexpected tragedy shook him to the core. The 36-year-old had begun working on what would become the forthcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when he learned of Boseman's death.
Lexus Gets Two Models Ready For New Black Panther Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with exciting vehicles, both real and fictional. Tony Stark famously drove an Audi R8 in Iron Man, and since then, we've seen tons of tie-ins with various brands for the films within the MCU and the commercials aired outside it. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the next installment in the popular superhero franchise. Like the original Black Panther film, the sequel features a partnership with the Japanese luxury brand Lexus.
CARS・
