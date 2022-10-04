LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded an unmatched eight (8) medals at the 2022 San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge (SDIWSC). The SDIWSC awarded Cierto one (1) Platinum medal, five (5) Gold medals and two (2) Silver medals – surpassing all other tequila brands. “San Diego is one of the biggest tequila markets in the world and home to some of the industry’s most respected experts. We take pride in this recognition of Cierto’s incredible quality from the SDIWSC, which honors the craftsmanship of our distillers and growers,” remarks Jim Ruane, Cierto Tequila’s Chief Growth Officer. With these new honors, Cierto has won five hundred fourteen (514) international medals and awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006006006/en/ Cierto Tequila Awarded Eight Medals at the 2022 San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO