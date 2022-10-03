Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Carscoops
Ford Ending GT Supercar Production With Race-Inspired LM Edition
The third and final Heritage Edition Ford GT has bowed, paying tribute to the company’s success at the Circuit de la Sarthe, where the Blue Oval witnessed two historic victories. However, rather than focus on the first that occurred in 1966 — and was retold to great effect by Ford vs. Ferrari — the GT LM shines the spotlight on the second victory, which took place fifty years later in 2016.
Carscoops
We’re Driving The Euro-Spec 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: What Do You Want To Know About It?
It’s difficult to overstate how important the new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale is to the Italian brand. Stellantis’s answer to BMW has failed to set the sales charts alight in recent years despite having some decent cars in the shape of the four-door Giulia and Stelvio SUV so there’s a lot of pressure on the Tonale’s shoulders.
Carscoops
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Lands Down Under In Two Guises Priced From AU$49,900
Order books for the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid have just been opened in Australia. Priced from AU$49,900 ($32,312), Aussie customers will be able to order the Tonale Hybrid in either Ti or Veloce trims, both of which will arrive in dealerships from February 2023. The Tonale Plug-In Hybrid will join the range in late 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Audi RS3 Spied Looking Like A Baby RS7
The latest Audi RS3 has only been here for about a year, but based on images captured by our spy photographers, it seems like Audi already has a facelift in the works. The changes appear to be minimal, but they help to better solidify the compact performance car in the angular design shared by the RS lineup. Up front, the new grill is now sharper and wider, and it features a different mesh pattern in addition to a higher Audi logo.
Carscoops
Florida Dealer Sues Porsche For $300 Million For Allegedly Trying To Force It To Build Standalone Brand Dealership
The Collection, a high-end, multi-brand dealership in the Miami area, is suing Porsche for $300 million following alleged attempts to coerce it into building a standalone dealership for the German automaker. The suit revolved around Florida franchise law, which prevents automakers from requiring dealers to establish exclusive facilities, reports Autonews....
Carscoops
We Desperately Want This Laguna Seca Blue BMW E46 M3
The E46-generation BMW M3 is a true performance car great and this particular example, currently up for auction through Bring a Trailer, is one of the most gorgeous we’ve seen in quite some time. This E46 M3 has been listed up for sale in New York with service records,...
Carscoops
2023 Lexus LC Lineup Gains Retuned Suspension And A Lightweight Soft Top On The Convertible
The Lexus LC lineup continues to improve with age as the company has announced a handful of updates for 2023. Starting with the coupe, the LC embraces the new Lexus Driving Signature with a number of suspension enhancements. The company didn’t go into specifics, but noted “front and rear suspension settings have been optimized to enhance ground contact feel, linear steering response, and steering effectiveness in the high cornering G range.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carscoops
Facelifted Honda Fit Debuts In Japan With More Power And Sporty RS Trim
Honda launched the updated Fit range in Japan featuring mild visual tweaks, a new trim structure, and increased power output for both the gasoline and the e:HEV hybrid variants. The Honda Fit e:HEV RS is a new addition to the lineup bringing more aggressive looks and a sportier suspension setup.
Carscoops
Peugeot 3008 And 5008 Gain Hybrid Option For 2023, Electric E-408 Officially Confirmed
Peugeot announced new additions to its electrified model range for 2023, including self-charging hybrid versions of the 3008 and 5008 SUVs while confirming there is a fully electric e-408 coming soon. Starting next year, the entire Peugeot range – including passenger and commercial vehicles – will be available with at least one hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or electric powertrain option.
Carscoops
Ferrari’s New Le Mans Contender To Be Revealed On October 30
Ferrari has announced that it will unveil its upcoming endurance racing prototype on October 30. The car will compete in the FIA’s LMH category and will make its competition debut in March at the World Endurance Championship event at Sebring in Florida. The unveiling of the new race car...
Carscoops
Mysterious VW Golf R Spotted With Canards, Is A High-Performance Variant In The Works?
The Volkswagen Golf R is the definitive hot hatch, but it appears the company could be working on an even more extreme variant. Little is known about the model, but spy photographers recently snapped a mysterious prototype apparently based on the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition. While there isn’t much...
Carscoops
DS 4 Gains Revised Trim Structure Including Opera Flagship, Plus Increased EV Range For The PHEV
DS Automobiles announced a series of updates for the DS 4 just one year after the model’s market launch in Europe. These include an updated trim structure including the new Opera flagship, plus an increased EV range of up to 62 km (39 miles) for the plug-in hybrid DS 4 E-Tense 225.
Carscoops
Porsche’s Updated Taycan Cross Turismo Is Better Than Ever
Recently, Porsche claimed to have increased the Taycan Cross Turismo’s range by a significant amount with a new software update. To put that claim to the test, Harry’s Garage took the car out for a drive in his latest video, as well as gave it somewhat of a mini review in the process.
Carscoops
Toyota Has Reportedly No Plans For Any Other GR Performance Models
Toyota is one of the few high-volume mainstream brands with three or more performance-focused models on the market today. According to one Australian source, that’s all we can expect from the Japanese brand for the foreseeable future. If true it would put an end to speculation about future GR models and potentially increase the value of already-existing ones.
Carscoops
Chevrolet To Boost Bolt Production After Price Cuts Drive Demand
General Motors will ramp up production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV following strong sales of both models after their starting prices were slashed in June. During the third-quarter, the car manufacturer sold 14,709 examples of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, a quarterly sales record for the two models. This comes after a troubled year for the duo when a recall halted production for six months and sales dried up. Despite the positive Q3, Bolt sales are still down 11 per cent for the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2021.
Carscoops
Scout EV And Pickup Won’t Be Based On VW’s MEB Platform, Will Be True Off-Roaders, Says Report
The upcoming SUV and pickup sold under the Scout name will not be rebadged Volkswagens, according to a post from a prominent Scout enthusiast who claims he spoke to the Scout Motors team. Jeff Bade, whom Autoblog refers to as a prominent member of the vintage Scout community, recently posted...
Carscoops
Ford Explorer ST Follows Bronco’s Lead With 30 HP Upgrade Tune
It’s not just the Ford Bronco that has benefited from a power boost as Ford Performance has also released a similar kit for the Explorer ST. In standard guise, the Explorer ST has plenty of poke thanks to its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 pumping out 400 hp and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque. That’s probably enough for most customers but Ford Performance’s engine calibration adds an extra 30 hp and 35 lb-ft (47 Nm) of twisting force.
Carscoops
Toyota Fixes bZ4x EV Wheel Hubs, Restarts Production
Toyota has re-started production of its bZ4x electric SUV three months after the factory lines were idled following the discovery of a potentially fatal suspension flaw. Both Toyota and Subaru, whose Solterra is twinned with the bZ4X and shares its e-TNGA platform and running gear, were forced to halt production in June and recall thousands of cars after reports that the wheels could fall off while the car was in motion.
Carscoops
Toyota’s Techier And Turbocharged 2023 Highlander Starts At $36,420
Toyota introduced the 2023 Highlander earlier this year and now the company has announced the updated model will start at $36,420. Set to arrive at U.S. dealerships later this month, the 2023 Highlander costs $565 more than its predecessor and is notable for featuring an all-new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. It produces 265 hp (198 kW / 269 PS) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque, which is a loss of 30 hp (22 kW / 30 PS) but a gain of 47 lb-ft (64 Nm).
Comments / 0