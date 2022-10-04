Read full article on original website
Pansing Brooks points to Republican, nonpartisan support
Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks pledged Wednesday to be a congresswoman for all Nebraskans who live in the 1st District during a news conference where about two dozen registered Republicans and nonpartisans gathered to express their support for her candidacy. "I am a lifelong public school teacher and lifelong...
Nebraska considers expanding problem-solving courts to reduce prison overcrowding
Grappling with nation-leading prison growth, Nebraska officials are looking at ways to expand the state's problem-solving courts as a potential solution. The Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday to learn more about the obstacles to expanding problem-solving courts. Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop of Omaha said the idea arose while the Legislature was considering LB920, his failed criminal justice reform effort.
Douglas County attorney candidate's affair, promotion of woman led to his ouster from firm
The Democratic candidate attempting to unseat Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has saturated Omaha with a well-funded television, radio and yard sign campaign, saying he will have a three-prong standard for leading the state’s largest group of prosecutors. Equal justice. Integrity. Transparency. With little trial and no post-law school...
Contest seeks to learn: What’s the coolest thing made in Nebraska?
OMAHA — More than 20,000 votes so far have chimed in on a contest that next week will reveal the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. Designed as a fun image-booster for the state’s manufacturing industry, the bracket-style knockout competition was organized by the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Nebraska wineries gather to host the 2022 TOAST Nebraska Holiday Wine Festival.
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. – The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association (NWGGA) is excited to launch ticket sales for their second wine festival of the year. The TOAST Nebraska: Holiday Wine Festival is the second largest gathering of wineries in the state, succeeding their spring festival hosted last May in Omaha.
Deadline to Apply for Natural Resource Conservation Funds Approaching
LINCOLN, Neb. – Farmers and ranchers interested in preventing erosion, improving soil health, conserving water and wildlife, or making other natural resource conservation improvements to their property are encouraged to apply now for funding available from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Those interested in receiving funding should sign up before Nov. 18, 2022.
Data sharing between Nebraska hospitals, UNMC expected to spur new research
OMAHA — Patients could get better-tailored care, and doctors could learn which treatments work best with certain people under a new agreement to share data from Nebraska’s 92 hospitals with researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Leaders with the Nebraska Hospital Association said the data is...
Nebraska reports 2 more cases of bird flu; more than 150,000 birds affected
Nebraska has reported two more cases of bird flu. One case was found in a commercial flock in York County and affected more than 159,000 game birds, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. The other case was in a backyard chicken flock in Box Butte County with fewer than 100 birds.
Lincoln product advances to finals of 'Coolest Thing' contest
A Lincoln-made product will vie for the championship of the NE Manufacturing Alliance's inaugural "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car, built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln, advanced to the finals to face the Pivot Walker made by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island, which beat out another Lincoln-made product, Virtual Incision's MIRA surgical robot.
Nebraska wildfire grows to nearly 19,000 acres but is now 56% contained
The wildfire burning in and around the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey has grown, but fire crews have much of it under control. The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said in an update Wednesday morning that the Bovee fire, which started Sunday afternoon and spread rapidly, has grown to 18,932 acres, up from about 15,000 acres on Monday.
