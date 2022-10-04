ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, CO

What happened before the police car train crash

FOX31 obtained part of a police report from the night a detained woman was in a police car that was hit by a train in Platteville. Rogelio Mares reports.
DENVER, CO
Weapons found at deadly Northglenn shooting

Two weapons were found at the scene of a deadly Northglenn shooting where two boys allegedly attempted to enter a resident's backyard and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner on Sunday. Matt Mauro reports.
NORTHGLENN, CO
Thieves target copper wire on RTD train tracks

Thieves are targeting precious copper wire in RTD tracks, according to the agency. Evan Kruegel reports.
DENVER, CO
#Police#Shooting#911#Traffic Accident#New Xcel Energy#Cu
Video: RTD bus driver nods off before Aurora crash

An RTD bus driver appeared to be "nodding off" when he ran a red light and caused a six-vehicle crash over the summer, according to video and documents from the incident. Matt Mauro reports.
AURORA, CO
Shooting in Whittier neighborhood hurts 2

The Denver Police Department said two people were shot near 31st Avenue and Downing Street. Greg Nieto reports live from the scene.
DENVER, CO
Greeley police search for road rage, carjacking suspect

Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to several attempted carjackings in Greeley. It happened near Highway 257 and 10th Street. Police said the suspect intentionally rammed his vehicle into the other vehicles on the road and then got out of his car. He then tried to carjack several vehicles that he also stopped. He was unsuccessful and ran away. Police said the suspect is still on the run. The suspect's vehicle had also been stolen. 
GREELEY, CO
Live wire exposed for months in backyard

A homeowner was told a live wire would be buried after it was reported months ago and it's still exposed.
DENVER, CO
Police shootings up, more deadly, in Aurora

Officer-involved shootings are up from last year in Denver, but in Aurora, they're at record levels. DJ Summers reports.
AURORA, CO

