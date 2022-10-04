Read full article on original website
What happened before the police car train crash
Report gives new details on police car train crash
FOX31 obtained part of a police report from the night a detained woman was in a police car that was hit by a train.
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run reported she had seen her vehicle on the news
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lakewood called in to report she had seen her car on the news as wanted in relation to the crash, an arrest affidavit says. A dispatcher then asked Irene Martinez if she knew who was driving...
Weapons found at deadly Northglenn shooting
Two weapons were found at the scene of a deadly Northglenn shooting where two boys allegedly attempted to enter a resident’s backyard and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner on Sunday. Matt Mauro reports. Weapons found at deadly Northglenn shooting. Two weapons were found at the scene of a deadly...
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Sergeant suspended for DUI leaving Denver sheriff’s party
Sgt. Jerry Sherrod admitted to drinking before he rolled his vehicle on the way home from the birthday party of Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins.
16-year-old in custody in connection to Loveland Sports Park gunshot
A minor was taken into custody in relation to a gunshot heard at a sports park in Loveland.
Thieves target copper wire on RTD train tracks
Thieves are targeting precious copper wire in RTD tracks, according to the agency. Evan Kruegel reports. Thieves are targeting precious copper wire in RTD tracks, according to the agency. Evan Kruegel reports. Hockey Capital USA puck unveiling. From the professional level down to the beginners, Denver hockey teams cleaned up...
Video: RTD bus driver nods off before Aurora crash
An RTD bus driver appeared to be “nodding off” when he ran a red light and caused a six-vehicle crash over the summer, according to video and documents from the incident. Matt Mauro reports. Video: RTD bus driver nods off before Aurora crash. An RTD bus driver appeared...
Shooting in Whittier neighborhood hurts 2
The Denver Police Department said two people were shot near 31st Avenue and Downing Street. Greg Nieto reports live from the scene. The Denver Police Department said two people were shot near 31st Avenue and Downing Street. Greg Nieto reports live from the scene. Sunny 70s on Thursday before Friday...
911 calls released from before, after train crash
There were some frantic moments the night a police car with a woman in the back seat was hit by a train in Weld County, newly released 911 calls show.
Questions linger after 2 boys shot and killed in a Northglenn backyard
On Sunday, two boys were shot and killed after police say they broke a fence to gain entry into a Northglenn backyard.
Greeley police search for road rage, carjacking suspect
Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to several attempted carjackings in Greeley. It happened near Highway 257 and 10th Street. Police said the suspect intentionally rammed his vehicle into the other vehicles on the road and then got out of his car. He then tried to carjack several vehicles that he also stopped. He was unsuccessful and ran away. Police said the suspect is still on the run. The suspect's vehicle had also been stolen.
Juvenile hit while crossing street, driver wanted
Police are looking for information that will identify and locate the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a juvenile.
Live wire exposed for months in backyard
A homeowner was told a live wire would be buried after it was reported months ago and it's still exposed. A homeowner was told a live wire would be buried after it was reported months ago and it's still exposed. Local equine program improves quality of life, mood …. For...
Video: Bus driver appears to nod off before Colorado crash
The bus driver appeared to be "nodding off" when he ran a red light and caused a six-vehicle crash over the summer, according to video and documents related to the incident.
Police shootings up, more deadly, in Aurora
Officer-involved shootings are up from last year in Denver, but in Aurora, they're at record levels. DJ Summers reports. Officer-involved shootings are up from last year in Denver, but in Aurora, they're at record levels. DJ Summers reports. New Xcel Energy rate increases start in October. Xcel Energy customers will...
Suspect wanted for stealing more than $30K worth of items
Denver police are working to identify a suspect wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in items.
Teen to be charged as adult in connection to death of 14-year-old boy
The teen arrested in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy near the Southwest Recreation Center will be charged as an adult.
