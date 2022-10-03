It’s rare to find an exhaust note that’s so emotionally evocative that most people will hold it in high esteem. Cars that sound that good don’t come along very often. A few of the exceptions, the Porsche Carrera GT, the Lexus LFA, and the Audi RS3, recently got together to film what is perhaps one of the greatest-sounding drag races ever. Jason Cammisa explains why that is and how a new Audi sedan can keep up with one of the world’s best-sounding supercars.

