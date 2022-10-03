Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Super-Rare Chevelle LS6 Leads The Way At Mecum's Chicago Auction
The muscle car era peaked in 1970 and the car responsible was the 1970 LS6 Chevelle. With a massive 454-cid monster of an engine under the hood and the Z51 SS454 package, the LS6 Chevelle essentially threw the last punch in the muscle car fight. Although small brawls continued throughout the decade, none could come close to Chevy’s ultimate muscle car. Making 450-horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, the 454-cid LS6 engine was equipped with 4-bolt mains, an 11.25:1 compression ratio, a solid-lifter cam, rectangular-port heads and an aluminum intake.
gmauthority.com
Here’s The Top Speed Of The 2023 Corvette Z06
While the 2023 Corvette Z06 produces quite a bit more power than the C8 Corvette Stingray thanks to its new flat plane crank DOHC V8 engine, it isn’t much faster than the entry-level Vette on which it’s based from a top speed standpoint. According to a recent report...
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
Classic Car Water Crossing Goes Wrong
We love classic cars and all their little quirks, especially since driving one teaches you to appreciate the good and identify the bad of modern cars. A perfect example of the former was plainly exposed in the UK when a father and son tried fording a creek in the UK using their 1929 Morris Oxford. Instead of just cruising through the water like today’s crossovers or even compact hatchbacks, their British classic struggled.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?
The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carscoops
Florida Dealer Sues Porsche For $300 Million For Allegedly Trying To Force It To Build Standalone Brand Dealership
The Collection, a high-end, multi-brand dealership in the Miami area, is suing Porsche for $300 million following alleged attempts to coerce it into building a standalone dealership for the German automaker. The suit revolved around Florida franchise law, which prevents automakers from requiring dealers to establish exclusive facilities, reports Autonews....
Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercar Debuts As 600-HP Race Car Competing In 2023
The 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut at the North American International Auto Show last month, the seventh iteration of the world's best-selling pony car. Shortly after its debut, the S650 received two race-focused versions that will exclusively run at the track. Ford now reveals another race car version of...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Stingray Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels Under Constraint
The 2023 Corvette represents the fourth model year of the eighth-generation sports car. As GM Authority has been obsessively reporting, many GM vehicles have faced various equipment shortages and constraints due to supply chain snags. Despite launching during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the C8 Corvette has mostly been shielded from the backlogs and delays that are currently continuing to plague the automotive industry, with a few exceptions.
Carscoops
Never-Driven, Super Rare 2021 Nissan GT-R50 Offered For Sale
When Nissan and Italdesign decided to partner on a limited run of modified GT-Rs, they agreed to build just 50 of these very special models. If you were lucky enough to have a million dollars to spend at the time, but weren’t lucky enough to get a build slot, then we’ve got good news for you, because one has come up for sale.
Carscoops
Hennessey Reveals 500 HP, $100,000 VelociRaptor 500 Bronco
Hennessey Performance has just revealed the latest update to its fleet of Ford Broncos that pumps the power of the Raptor up by nearly 20 percent over its previous effort. Dubbed the VelociRaptor 500 Bronco, the SUV makes, as the name suggests, 500 hp (373 kW/507 PS). The tuner’s last...
Carscoops
Porsche Carrera GT And Lexus LFA Go Head To Head In A Drag Race That You Need To Hear To Believe
It’s rare to find an exhaust note that’s so emotionally evocative that most people will hold it in high esteem. Cars that sound that good don’t come along very often. A few of the exceptions, the Porsche Carrera GT, the Lexus LFA, and the Audi RS3, recently got together to film what is perhaps one of the greatest-sounding drag races ever. Jason Cammisa explains why that is and how a new Audi sedan can keep up with one of the world’s best-sounding supercars.
MotorTrend Magazine
For $825, Four-Cylinder Ford Bronco Can Make V-6 EcoBoost Power
The Ford Bronco's entry level engine is fine, a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder whose best attribute is perhaps that it's the only way to get a manual transmission in a Bronco. Sure, the up-level twin-turbo 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 brings 315 hp and 410 lb-ft on regular gas (330 hp and 415 lb-ft on premium), handily muscling the 2.3-liter EcoBoost's 275 hp and 315 lb-ft on regular (300 hp and 325 lb-ft on premium), but you're also stuck with the Bronco's great (but arguably less fun) 10-speed automatic. Well, Ford Performance has released a power kit for four-cylinder EcoBoost-equipped Broncos that offers up a new reason to skip the six.
Carscoops
Facelifted Honda Fit Debuts In Japan With More Power And Sporty RS Trim
Honda launched the updated Fit range in Japan featuring mild visual tweaks, a new trim structure, and increased power output for both the gasoline and the e:HEV hybrid variants. The Honda Fit e:HEV RS is a new addition to the lineup bringing more aggressive looks and a sportier suspension setup.
Flying Magazine
The Power of Modifying Your Prop and Wings
When a more powerful engine upgrade is out of the budget, the wing and propeller are the next best places to find untapped takeoff performance. [Courtesy: Chris Litzkow]. The windsock at my home airfield is a liar, and I no longer trust it. Last week, it convinced me to take off with a light tailwind on a warm day with a passenger aboard. Disaster was never imminent, but the takeoff was quite uncomfortable.
Four-Cylinder Ford Bronco Gets Power Upgrade To Match The V6
If you drive a four-cylinder Bronco, you'll have come to appreciate its off-roading and remarkable go-anywhere ability. There's not much to hate but, admit it, you wish Ford had given the 2.3-liter engine a touch more power, right? Well, if you're craving more performance, you'll be pleased to know that Ford Performance has introduced an upgrade package.
Carscoops
Ferrari SF90 “Competition Edition” By RYFT Gains Sharper Looks, More Aero
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the most popular hypercars among tuners, with plenty of options to choose from when it comes to styling and aero modifications. The latest to join the trend is RYFT, offering the “Competition Edition” styling kit for a cool price of $601,295 including the donor car.
Carscoops
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Lands Down Under In Two Guises Priced From AU$49,900
Order books for the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid have just been opened in Australia. Priced from AU$49,900 ($32,312), Aussie customers will be able to order the Tonale Hybrid in either Ti or Veloce trims, both of which will arrive in dealerships from February 2023. The Tonale Plug-In Hybrid will join the range in late 2023.
Comments / 0