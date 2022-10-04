Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donor offering $10,000 reward for tips in deadly Bellview Ballpark shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can give information about the deadly shooting that happened at a Pensacola park. On Saturday, Sept. 1, shots were fired at the park while several football games were taking place. When deputies arrived, they found a 22-year-old man dead […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Orange Beach police looking for alleged beer bandit
OARNAGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach police are asking the public’s help to identify an alleged beer bandit. Police said the man seen in the surveillance pictures is accused of loading up on cold beer and walking out of multiple convenience stores. If you recognize him, you are...
Vigil held for 13-year-old killed in shooting, mother charged with murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of the 13-year-old who was allegedly killed by his mother held a vigil Wednesday, Oct. 5. The vigil was held in the same neighborhood where Ja’mil Dewayne Lewis Autry was shot. His siblings Tiffany Epps and William Lewis recalled their little brother’s big heart and his passion for […]
WEAR
Traffic clears on Pensacola Bay Bridge after police respond to incident
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Traffic has cleared after Pensacola Police responded to the Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday evening. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are responding to an incident at Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday evening. Pensacola Police responded to the bridge around 5 p.m. FDOT cameras show traffic is backed up on the...
Mobile Police investigating homicide, body found off Navco Road
UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that they are investigating a homicide after a man’s remains were found in a ditch of Navco Road. Officers were called to the ditch Wednesday, Oct. 5 a little after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the remains of the 23-year-old man. Investigators have not released the man’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prosecutor: Mobile woman shot teenage son while he was sleeping
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors said Thursday they believe a 13-year-old shooting victim was asleep in his bedroom when the mother fired her gun. The revelation came as a judge denied bond for the defendant, 53-year-old Glenda Marie Agee. Initially, Mobile police reported that Agee shot Ja’mil Autry in the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Irvington man charged with murder denies allegations of M&M Food Mart shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man charged with murder in the shooting death of another man at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore denied on Wednesday that he was the shooter. Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a Mobile police spokeswoman, said a beef between 19-year-old Anthony Malek Alston and 27-year-old Jarmarcus Lewis turned deadly on Sept. 24 at the convenience store on U.S. 90. But it sill is not clear what the disagreement was about.
Escambia Co. orders two Pensacola contractors to pay $480K in restitutions, $170K in fines
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Contractor Competency Board held special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The board ordered two Pensacola contractors to pay a total of $480,000 in restitution and $170,000 in fines. Matthew Banks of Banks Construction was ordered to pay a total of $161,947 in restitution to six victims and […]
M&M Food Mart murder suspect turns himself in: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted for murder turned himself into Metro Jail Tuesday, Oct. 4. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, was wanted for the murder of Jamarcus Lewis. The 27-year-old was found shot Saturday, Sept. 24 outside the convenience store off Highway 90 in Thedore. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from […]
Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO: Suspect dead after shooting at deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a chaotic scene for those in the Navy Point community early this morning. When the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Payne Road around 4:00 a.m. “We knock on the door and a woman comes out. She runs from the...
Elberta schools burglarized, charges filed against juvenile, adult arrested
ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Elberta Police Department said they are investigating burglaries that have happened at Elberta schools Sunday night. Officers said on Monday, Oct. 3, they found out about burglaries that took place at Elberta Elementary, Middle and High Schools. No damage was reported to officers but many items were stolen. […]
WPMI
Crime scene: Mobile Police investigate report of body found Navco Rd. at Morningside Dr.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A crime scene has been established at Navco Rd. and Morningside Dr. after Mobile Police responded to a report of a body found. The initial call around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday morning reported a black male found not breathing. Mobile Police released the following information Wednesday...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Daphne HS students arrested this year for THC vapes
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police put out a warning to parents and students this week about a rise in the number of electronic vapes and e-cigarettes turning up in the schools. They’re showing up on school campuses more often than ever before. That’s reason enough for concern but School Resource Officers (SRO) are now regularly finding them with more than just nicotine in them.
utv44.com
"It was a tragic accident" Family defends Mobile mother accused of murdering her own son
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Family of 13-year-old Ja'Mil Lewis Autry who died Monday night after police say he was shot by his mother are saying the incident was a tragic accident. Family members said the mother, 53-year-old Glenda Agee, and her son had a very loving relationship and that...
WEAR
Okaloosa County mother brings awareness to pedestrian safety after losing son in crash
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A call for justice from an Okaloosa county mother who's son was killed in a hit-and-run crash back in December of 2020. The mother, Ida Kreiser, spoke to WEAR News Wednesday and shared her campaign to bring awareness to pedestrian safety. A colorful message painted on...
Mobile Police at LeFlore High School for fight, 1 student taken to hospital, 1 detained
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are on scene at LeFlore High School investigating after a student was injured in a fight. Police said that student was transported to the hospital. The student is dealing with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The MPD has detained one student. WKRG is on scene working to learn […]
No charges for man who shot and killed another man at homeless camp: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said there will be no charges against the man who shot and killed another man at a homeless camp last week. Deputies were called to a homeless camp off of Texar, Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a man was found shot. The man was taken to […]
WEAR
71-year-old Pensacola woman killed in hit-and-run in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 71-year-old Pensacola woman was killed in a hit-and-run late Monday night in Escambia County. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at N. Pace Blvd. and St. Mary Ave. Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a silver van with front right damage to include the bumper, air...
