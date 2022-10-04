ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Orange Beach police looking for alleged beer bandit

OARNAGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach police are asking the public’s help to identify an alleged beer bandit. Police said the man seen in the surveillance pictures is accused of loading up on cold beer and walking out of multiple convenience stores. If you recognize him, you are...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEAR

Traffic clears on Pensacola Bay Bridge after police respond to incident

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Traffic has cleared after Pensacola Police responded to the Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday evening. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are responding to an incident at Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday evening. Pensacola Police responded to the bridge around 5 p.m. FDOT cameras show traffic is backed up on the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating homicide, body found off Navco Road

UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that they are investigating a homicide after a man’s remains were found in a ditch of Navco Road. Officers were called to the ditch Wednesday, Oct. 5 a little after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the remains of the 23-year-old man. Investigators have not released the man’s […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prosecutor: Mobile woman shot teenage son while he was sleeping

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors said Thursday they believe a 13-year-old shooting victim was asleep in his bedroom when the mother fired her gun. The revelation came as a judge denied bond for the defendant, 53-year-old Glenda Marie Agee. Initially, Mobile police reported that Agee shot Ja’mil Autry in the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Irvington man charged with murder denies allegations of M&M Food Mart shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man charged with murder in the shooting death of another man at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore denied on Wednesday that he was the shooter. Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a Mobile police spokeswoman, said a beef between 19-year-old Anthony Malek Alston and 27-year-old Jarmarcus Lewis turned deadly on Sept. 24 at the convenience store on U.S. 90. But it sill is not clear what the disagreement was about.
IRVINGTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing 9#Mobile#Pensacola Police#Northwood Apartments
WKRG News 5

M&M Food Mart murder suspect turns himself in: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted for murder turned himself into Metro Jail Tuesday, Oct. 4.  Anthony Malek Alston, 19, was wanted for the murder of Jamarcus Lewis. The 27-year-old was found shot Saturday, Sept. 24 outside the convenience store off Highway 90 in Thedore. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ECSO: Suspect dead after shooting at deputies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a chaotic scene for those in the Navy Point community early this morning. When the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Payne Road around 4:00 a.m. “We knock on the door and a woman comes out. She runs from the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Daphne HS students arrested this year for THC vapes

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police put out a warning to parents and students this week about a rise in the number of electronic vapes and e-cigarettes turning up in the schools. They’re showing up on school campuses more often than ever before. That’s reason enough for concern but School Resource Officers (SRO) are now regularly finding them with more than just nicotine in them.
DAPHNE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy