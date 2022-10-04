ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KDVR.com

Colorado drivers can’t stay in their lanes

DENVER (KDVR) — Most people like to think drivers are worst in their own states. In Colorado, there is a mounting supply of proof. Colorado has problems both with aggressive driving and flat-out incompetent driving, according to recent survey reports and analysis from the Colorado State Patrol. In 2021, crashes related to lane violations have spiked.
KDVR.com

Meth, fentanyl combination causing more overdoses

Combining meth and fentanyl use is a growing trend, causing an epidemic of overdoses that can't be reversed. A doctor describes the crisis to reporter Talya Cunningham.
KDVR.com

Mild temperatures to stay this week

There will be scattered showers and storms in Colorado on Monday evening that will come to an end late Monday night. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
KDVR.com

Increasing car theft in Colorado: re-thinking the penalties

After a 2014 Colorado law linked car theft punishments to the value of the car, car thefts actually increased. Alex Rose explains how this has lawmakers reconsidering car theft legislation.
KDVR.com

Sunny 70s on Thursday before Friday cold front

The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a day similar to Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Chris Tomer forecasts.
KDVR.com

Be aware of increased bear activity

As bears prepare for hibernation, they will be looking for an increased amount of food. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding you what to do if you see a bear. Kristen Chapman reports.
KDVR.com

University employee charged with faking Boston campus explosion

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University in Boston last month. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Jason Duhaime is accused of fabricating the incident and giving false information to law enforcement officials. Officials...
KDVR.com

107-year-old WWII veteran gets Silver Star decades late

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KDVR) – He may be Colorado’s oldest living veteran at a staggering 107 years old. And he’s finally received the recognition he earned nearly 80 years ago in World War II. Harold Nelson of Denver was awarded the Silver Star, the nation’s second-highest military...
