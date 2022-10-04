Read full article on original website
Colorado drivers can’t stay in their lanes
DENVER (KDVR) — Most people like to think drivers are worst in their own states. In Colorado, there is a mounting supply of proof. Colorado has problems both with aggressive driving and flat-out incompetent driving, according to recent survey reports and analysis from the Colorado State Patrol. In 2021, crashes related to lane violations have spiked.
Meth, fentanyl combination causing more overdoses
Combining meth and fentanyl use is a growing trend, causing an epidemic of overdoses that can't be reversed. A doctor describes the crisis to reporter Talya Cunningham. Combining meth and fentanyl use is a growing trend, causing an epidemic of overdoses that can't be reversed. A doctor describes the crisis to reporter Talya Cunningham.
Mild temperatures to stay this week
There will be scattered showers and storms in Colorado on Monday evening that will come to an end late Monday night. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. There will be scattered showers and storms in Colorado on Monday evening that will come to an end late Monday night. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
Increasing car theft in Colorado: re-thinking the penalties
After a 2014 Colorado law linked car theft punishments to the value of the car, car thefts actually increased. Alex Rose explains how this has lawmakers reconsidering car theft legislation. Increasing car theft in Colorado: re-thinking the …. After a 2014 Colorado law linked car theft punishments to the value...
Sunny 70s on Thursday before Friday cold front
The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a day similar to Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Chris Tomer forecasts. The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a day similar to Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Chris Tomer forecasts. Hockey Capital USA puck unveiling. From the professional...
Be aware of increased bear activity
As bears prepare for hibernation, they will be looking for an increased amount of food. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding you what to do if you see a bear. Kristen Chapman reports. Be aware of increased bear activity. As bears prepare for hibernation, they will be looking for an...
Support the Shield: Donate to help provide protective gear for first responders
DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 Denver and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 are once again partnering with Shield616 to help raise money for protective gear for local first responders. The phone bank kicks off Tuesday, October 4 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 4-8 p.m. You can donate by calling 303-218-2339.
University employee charged with faking Boston campus explosion
BOSTON (WPRI) — A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University in Boston last month. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Jason Duhaime is accused of fabricating the incident and giving false information to law enforcement officials. Officials...
107-year-old WWII veteran gets Silver Star decades late
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KDVR) – He may be Colorado’s oldest living veteran at a staggering 107 years old. And he’s finally received the recognition he earned nearly 80 years ago in World War II. Harold Nelson of Denver was awarded the Silver Star, the nation’s second-highest military...
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside. “That was one of the farthest things from my mind when I thought about doing...
