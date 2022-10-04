One of the biggest changes in making the transition from undergraduate education to graduate school is paying tuition. Undergraduate students are eligible for need-based subsidized loans and grants that don’t need to be paid back—but that’s not the case for graduate students. Some students may be able to get a teaching assistant position or a fellowship, and working professionals may receive tuition reimbursement from their employer, but many students are on their own.

