Miami Firefighters helps residents stay informed about fire safety

MIAMI, Okla. – The Miami fire Department is doing what it can to help residents prevent fires.

Today, the Department hosted a fire prevention show at the Coleman theater.

The event gave residents a chance to learn about smoke detectors, fire prevention tips, and how to put out a fire.

“If their house is burning or if they find themselves in a fire-related incident, I hope that they are able to get out safely. You know me in that certain zone with their family or friends and, you know, just be safe because we all know, you know, fire is a dangerous thing, ” said Daniel Allen with the Miami Fire Department.

Officials say October is also smoke detector awareness month, adding that residents should check the batteries of their detectors to ensure safety.

