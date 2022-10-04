Read full article on original website
Malinda Trass
2d ago
Wow , that’s awful , I don’t know what to say except she is lucky to be gone by the his family got there. I just can’t imagine what would make her do that.
Alicia R. Ponder Johnson
2d ago
if you get that mad at a child to cause bodily harm, leave the room and take a break 😡😡
Taurus Boone
1d ago
If u dont love kids pick a different career these babies dont deserve this abuse!!
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County teacher's assistant fired, charged after incident at elementary school
MCCALLA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County Schools said a teacher's assistant has been fired after an incident last month involving a 4-year-old student. Learn more in the video above. Former Lake View Elementary School teacher's assistant Mandy Munoz is facing a felony child abuse charge after reportedly being caught on...
56-year-old man killed in Hueytown crash
A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in Hueytown. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Perry Grant Copeland. He was 56 and lived in Hueytown. The crash happened at 4:06 p.m. in the 1900 block of Virginia Lane. Authorities said Copeland’s vehicle left...
wbrc.com
Coroner says 25-year-old Birmingham mother killed by pellet gun; says pellet projectile deaths are uncommon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about a 25-year-old Birmingham mother who was killed over the weekend. Police said Asia Monique Johnson was shot dead with bullet from a pellet gun. The Jefferson County Coroner said this case is unusual, because death from a pellet gun is not...
Drive-by shooting on busy Birmingham road leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community left one man dead, and another injured. The shots rang out just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Georgia, a busy roadway in front of the Georgia Market neighborhood store. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said two men were sitting...
wbrc.com
Former Carver baseball coach sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for sending obscene images to a minor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The former head baseball coach at Carver High School has been sentenced to serve 54 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to sending of obscene material to a minor. According to the plea agreement, 55-year-old Richard Pope was a...
Man shot to death by Birmingham tow truck driver ruled justifiable homicide
The fatal shooting of a man at a Birmingham towing business in September has been ruled a justifiable homicide, the police department announced today. Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, Birmingham was shot to death Sept. 29 at Parking Enforcement Services at 2605 5th Ave. South. “Investigators presented the information gathered to...
alabamanews.net
Marion Police & SBI Investigate Stabbing Death in Marion
A Marion man is dead — and a murder investigation is now underway — after a stabbing at a Marion apartment complex. It’s the first murder committed in the city of Marion — in the past several years. Police Chief Tony Bufford — says officers responded...
wbrc.com
Experts shed light on why autopsy photos in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death aren’t being shared with public
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the kidnapping and murder of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. She was taken from the Tom Brown Housing Authority Village back in 2019. One of the accused, Patrick Stallworth, is in court on two federal kidnapping charges. On day three...
Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Fairfield
A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday night in Fairfield. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials say they were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Once on the scene, witnesses told them the female victim was walking in an unlit area of the road when...
Officer placed on leave after Alabama pharmacy shooting
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
Inmate stabbed to death at Alabama prison days after another inmate was killed during assault
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday at William E. Donald Correctional Facility in Bessemer, marking the second inmate to be killed at the prison within a week.
‘It was an accident. That poor baby’s family,’ Man on trial in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s kidnapping texted
A text message sent by Patrick Stallworth just 10 days after the body of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s body was found in a Jefferson County landfill read, “I’m sorry I did this. It was an accident. That poor baby’s family.’’. Prosecutors in the...
Mother shot to death with pellet gun in Birmingham intersection ‘loved her family’
A 25-year-old Birmingham woman found dead in an intersection on the city’s eastside was shot with a pellet gun, authorities said Monday. Asia Monique Johnson was found unresponsive Friday night in the 7100 block of First Avenue North. Her death was initially believed to be unclassified, but an autopsy later showed she sustained a fatal wound from a pellet gun.
Woman convicted in deadly street racing crash she blamed on victim in Facebook videos
A 23-year-old Birmingham woman has been convicted in the 2021 death of an innocent motorist who was killed during a street racing crash. A Jefferson County jury found Carmesia Flannigan guilty of reckless manslaughter. Killed in the March 21, 2021, incident was 52-year-old Brandy Ballard. Flannigan took the stand in...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County teen shares medical condition developed after battle with COVID-19
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Emmi Willoughby says blood collects in her hands and feet since she had COVID-19. That causes her to lose consciousness. Watch the video above to learn why Willoughby's life is forever changed.
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
Head-on crash on I-59 in St. Clair County leaves Tennessee man dead
A Tennessee man died following a multi-vehicle crash in St. Clair County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Sean D. McKnight. He was 29. The crash happened at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 59 about two miles south of Springville. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal said McKnight was driving...
Judge allows suit over Chilton County school overpayments to proceed
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A lawsuit against a Chilton County Schools superintendent can move forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. In April, two Chilton County school employees sued superintendent Jason Griffin over what their lawyer called an...
