Lee County Food & Water Points of Distribution (PODs) from 8 am – 5 pm daily
Lee County, along with state and federal partners, are opening Food & Water Points of Distribution (PODs) from 8am – 5pm daily for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian who need food and water. They are opening with eight PODs at these locations:. Old Bonita Library. Kelly Road Soccer Complex.
Lee County Residents: Use Bottled Water
Due to water system distribution pipeline damage in Lee County, a countywide boil water notice has been issued. We recognize that most residents do not have the power to boil water, so please use bottled water for drinking.
Health Park Medical Center without running water faces a sanitation crisis in the wake of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has created a burgeoning biohazard situation in at least one Florida hospital close to where the storm first made landfall. Staff members at the Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers told Lehigh Acres Gazette that the facility’s running water went out Wednesday and hasn’t yet been restored. If water service isn’t back soon, the workers said, they fear disease outbreaks and infections in the wake of the storm.
Red Cross Helps 4 People Affected by a Home Fire in Lehigh Acres
Earlier today, local American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team, from the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter, responded to a home fire on Robert Avenue in the Joel neighborhood, inLehigh Acres, Fla. The disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to four (4) people impacted by the blaze, including two (2) children.
