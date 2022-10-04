Hurricane Ian has created a burgeoning biohazard situation in at least one Florida hospital close to where the storm first made landfall. Staff members at the Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers told Lehigh Acres Gazette that the facility’s running water went out Wednesday and hasn’t yet been restored. If water service isn’t back soon, the workers said, they fear disease outbreaks and infections in the wake of the storm.

